CECC delists remaining high infection-risk states

UNIFYING QUARANTINES: India, Myanmar and the UK are to be removed from the list of high-risk states, from which 28 arrivals had since June tested positive for Delta

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced the removal of India, Myanmar and the UK from its list of COVID-19 high-risk states.

Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is CECC spokesman, said that from Saturday, the three would be removed from the list of key high-risk states, so that arrivals who have visited any of the three states within 14 days before arriving in Taiwan would no longer have to quarantine in a centralized facility.

As India, Myanmar and the UK are the last states remaining on the list, all inbound travelers would be subject to the same quarantine rules, including the option of staying at a quarantine hotel or a centralized quarantine center, paid at their own expense.

Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Philip Lo, deputy head of the Central Epidemic Command Center’s (CECC) medical response division, left, and CDC Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang, the CECC’s spokesman, hold a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo courtesy of the CECC

At present, all inbound travelers are required to undergo two polymerase chain reaction tests for COVID-19 — upon arrival at the airport, and between the 12th and 14th day of their quarantine — as well as an at-home rapid test on the sixth or seventh day of their self-health management period, CECC data showed.

The key high-risk states list was first announced in June to prevent the then-emerging Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 entering Taiwan.

As of Sunday, 6,360 inbound travelers from high-risk states were placed under centralized quarantine, of whom 28 were found to be infected with the Delta variant, CECC data showed.

Meanwhile, Chuang said that the CECC’s specialist advisory panel, which regularly evaluates the studies of COVID-19 medications, had concluded that currently available data does not show that ivermectin — a drug for treating or preventing parasites in animals — is effective against COVID-19.

He said that the WHO and many countries with credible COVID-19 treatment guidelines also do not recommend ivermectin for treating or preventing COVID-19.

The center urges people to never take ivermectin sold as animal medicine, as it might pose health risks.

Taiwan yesterday reported seven imported cases of COVID-19, but no local infections or deaths.

The imported cases arrived from Indonesia, Malaysia, Russia, Thailand, the Philippines and the US, Chuang said.

CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division, said that four of the cases are vaccine breakthrough infections, adding that the four infected travelers had been fully vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Separately at the legislature, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, was asked by Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Su Chiao-hui (蘇巧慧) to comment on reports of some schools refusing unvaccinated students to join sports teams, as well as the idea of designating separate seating areas in restaurants according to patrons’ vaccination status.

Chen said the government is planning to issue an electronic vaccination certificate for fully vaccinated people, which could be used as proof of vaccination at national borders.

However, the certificate should not be used to limit people’s freedom in Taiwan, he added.

A vaccination certificate is currently only required for employees and customers at “eight major special establishment categories” of entertainment businesses — including karaoke bars, night clubs, dance halls and hostess bars.

“We encourage people to get vaccinated, but we do not force them,” he said, adding that democratic societies should also respect the will of a minority.