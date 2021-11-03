Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport’s air cargo volume is expected to continue growing until the end of the year due to robust exports of high-tech products and a strong demand for consumer goods for the holiday season, Taoyuan International Airport Corp said yesterday.
The number of travelers accessing the airport from January to September was down 90.5 percent to 680,794 due to border control measures that have been enforced since last year to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, company data showed.
The number of travelers accessing the airport this year is expected to be below 1 million as international air travel is still being disrupted by the pandemic, the company said.
Photo: CNA
Meanwhile, 76,974 aircraft landed at and departed from the airport from January to September, down 16 percent from the same period last year, it added.
Despite a dramatic decline in passengers, the airport had handled 2.07 million tonnes of cargo as of September, up 25.3 percent compared with the same period last year, the company said.
Cargo volume is expected to reach a historic high of 2.8 million tonnes by the end of the year, it said.
“Strong demand for air cargo transport is expected to continue as new business opportunities created by 5G technology have stimulated the growth of exports of high-tech products,” the company said. “With the Christmas and New Year holiday approaching and global seaport congestion showing no signs of easing, more businesses will choose to deliver their goods via air, while Taiwanese airlines have brought in more cargo jets to expand their capacity.”
Airports Council International and the International Air Transport Association have forecast that the number of international air travelers would return to 2019 levels by 2024, but both agencies have cautioned that the pace of recovery would vary nation by nation, depending on the development of the pandemic and border controls, the company said.
During the first half of this year, the average international passenger volume at international airports in the Asia-Pacific region only accounted for 5 percent of that in the same period of 2019, the company said, adding that Taoyuan and other major airports in the region have experienced a relatively slow recovery.
