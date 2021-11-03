The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is to cooperate with health authorities in Taiwan and Japan to establish a communication platform to promote the mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates, an official said yesterday.
The Japanese government is looking to ease its quarantine requirements for visitors, mainly short-term business travelers, students and technical interns, later this month, the Nikkei Asia reported on Monday.
The Japanese government has not yet formally announced the new measures and the ministry is keeping in contact with the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association on the issue, Taiwan-Japan Relations Association secretary-general Chou Shyue-yow (周學佑) told a news conference at the ministry in Taipei.
Photo copied by Lu Yi-hsuan, Taipei Times
The ministry would work with the Central Epidemic Command Center to help the health authorities in Taiwan and Japan establish a communication platform and work toward mutual recognition of vaccination certificates, Chou said.
Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp developed Taiwan’s first domestic COVID-19 vaccine, but only Indonesia, New Zealand and Palau have formally announced that they are willing to receive visitors inoculated with the vaccine.
Vietnam is likely to recognize Medigen’s COVID-19 vaccine soon, Overseas Community Affairs Council Minister Tung Chen-yuan (童振源) told lawmakers during a question-and-answer session at the legislature on Monday last week, adding that the council was negotiating with the relevant agencies.
The Vietnamese government has recognized COVID-19 vaccines approved by the WHO, the US Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency, Department of East Asian and Pacific Affairs Director-General Wallace Chow (周民淦) said at the news conference.
Medigen has not yet applied to the Vietnamese government for recognition for its vaccine, so Taiwanese who have received the Medigen vaccine would not be able to apply for a shorter quarantine period upon arrival in Vietnam, he said.
The ministry has sought the Vietnamese government’s documentation for vaccine recognition applications and it would offer the necessary assistance to Medigen if it plans to register its vaccine in the nation, he added.
As of Monday, more than 25 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in Taiwan — 12.3 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, 6.1 million doses of the Moderna vaccine, 5.2 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and 1.3 million doses of the Medigen vaccine, data showed.
Meanwhile, Member of the European Parliament George Kyrtsos wrote on Twitter that an official mission — seven members of the parliament and the secretariat — were flying to Taiwan from Paris.
They are members of the European Parliament’s Special Committee on Foreign Interference in all Democratic Processes in the EU and were expected to arrive in Taiwan today.
The European Parliament told the Central News Agency that the delegation would be its first official mission to Taiwan.
Additional reporting by CNA
KUO HSIU-TSUNG’S HOME: The owner planned to tear down the property and build a new one, but he was shocked to find out that it was a possible cultural heritage site The owner of a property in Taipei’s Shilin District (士林) has agreed to relinquish his rights to the NT$100 million (US$3.59 million) building after it was designated an historic site connected to the White Terror era. The Taipei City Government agreed to restore and repurpose the property at 54 Dadong Rd, after the owner, surnamed Tsai (蔡), agreed to relinquish his rights. The building, which was a bank during the Japanese colonial era, was once the home of White Terror-era victim Kuo Hsiu-tsung (郭琇琮) — a doctor who was executed by the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) for being a member of the
G20 nations “will pay a price” for backing Taiwan’s bid to participate in the UN, Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) said on Friday. Wang’s comments came three days after US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken urged UN member states to support Taiwan’s “robust, meaningful participation throughout the UN system” at a news conference in Washington on Tuesday. In a statement issued hours before Wang was to join a G20 leaders’ summit in Rome, he said that the US and its allies “could not stop the ‘one China’ principle 50 years ago, it is even more impossible in today’s world
MORE BREAKTHROUGHS: Six of yesterday’s imported cases were fully vaccinated, as one ‘Delta-plus’ case was found, while options expand in the 13th round of vaccinations The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported seven imported COVID-19 cases, and announced that people aged 50 or older will be eligible to choose the AstraZeneca or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines when booking an appointment in the 13th round of vaccinations. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC spokesman, said no new local infections or deaths were reported. The seven imported cases are three males and four females, aged between 10 and 40, who arrived from Indonesia, Malaysia, Spain, Vietnam, the UK and the US, between Sept. 3 and Thursday, he said. CDC Deputy Director-General Philip
‘ONE SECTION AT A TIME’: Wang Kwo-tsai was asked if the ministry has allocated a budget to conduct a study on his ‘around-the-nation high-speed rail system’ vision The government has neither assessed the possibility nor estimated the cost of building an “around-the-nation high-speed rail network,” Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) told lawmakers at a meeting of the legislature’s Transportation Committee in Taipei yesterday. Wang was due to brief the committee on the ministry’s budget for the next fiscal year, but he faced questions about his vision of people traveling around the nation on a high-speed rail network, which he mentioned at the legislature on Tuesday. Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) on Tuesday said that the government is assessing the possibility of extending the high-speed rail line from