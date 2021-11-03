COVID-19: Four new cases include quadruple vaccinee

COMPASSIONATE LEAVE: The global virus situation must be considered before easing hospital visitation rules for overseas arrivals, the CDC deputy head said

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported four imported cases of COVID-19, including one person who received four vaccine doses, but no locally transmitted infections or deaths.

The four imported cases were three men and a woman in their 40s and 60s who arrived from Indonesia, Thailand and the US, said Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the CECC’s spokesman.

Three of the four were vaccine breakthrough infections, added CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division.

One of the vaccine breakthrough infections was a woman returning from the US who had received four vaccine doses — two doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine and two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine — between April and September, he said, adding that she tested positive upon her arrival.

Taiwan has had vaccine breakthrough infections before that involved people vaccinated with a combination of AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech: two people had a dose of each and one had one dose of AstraZeneca and two doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Lo said, adding that one person had even received four doses of Pfizer-BioNTech.

Another vaccine breakthrough infection yesterday was a man returning from Thailand who had received one dose of the Sinopharm vaccine and one dose of the Sinovac vaccine, Lo said.

This is the first such case reported in Taiwan for this combination of vaccines, Lo added.

In other news, the online booking of appointments for the 13th round of vaccinations starts at 10am today for those who are registered to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and at 2pm for those registered to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine, Chuang said.

On Monday, 251,249 vaccine doses were administered, bringing first-dose vaccination coverage in Taiwan to 73.77 percent — with 107.47 doses administered per 100 people, which indicates a full vaccination rate of 33.7 percent.

The center was asked whether it would ease the rules for limited compassionate leave from quarantine, after local media quoted a person as saying that he could only apply for compassionate leave once daily during quarantine to visit his critically ill mother.

Lo said that, based on the local COVID-19 situation, the rules for visiting patients in healthcare facilities could be eased, but the global COVID-19 situation must be considered when thinking about easing the rules for people who have arrived from overseas and are in quarantine, as they could pose a higher risk of spreading infection.

There are no plans of changing the rules as long as border controls remain in place, he added.

Yesterday morning, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co founder Morris Chang (張忠謀) said that he wished that international business travel could resume, but added that increasing the vaccination coverage rate was crucial to reopening Taiwan’s borders.

Chuang said that business travel might resume before tourism, just as the center had allowed short-term business travelers to apply for shortened quarantine.

The center might announce similar policies, he added.

On Monday, Israel, which has a high percentage of fully vaccinated citizens, reopened its borders to travelers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have recovered from it, so Taiwan should wait until achieving a higher vaccine coverage rate before making similar plans, Chuang said.