The public should watch out for unlicensed companies offering profits from trading unlisted stocks, Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) officials said yesterday, after having arrested 18 people allegedly belonging to an investment fraud ring.
A man surnamed Lee (李), 36, was allegedly the leader of the group, investigators said, adding that evidence was collected showing that Lee and his associates made more than NT$500 million (US$17.96 million) in the past two years from more than 1,000 people.
After conducting surveillance and tracking the group’s financial transactions, the authorities raided locations in the greater Taipei area, and took Lee and 17 others in for questioning.
Photo: CNA
The Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office has listed the 18 as suspects for contraventions of the Money Laundering Control Act (洗錢防制法) and the Securities and Exchange Act (證券交易法等)
Yesterday, Lee was released on bail of NT$3 million, while a man surnamed Yang (楊), 23 — who allegedly was the group’s money collector — was released on bail of NT$80,000 and the 16 other suspects were each released on NT$50,000 bail.
Lee and the other suspects allegedly persuaded people to invest in their financial schemes by promising good profits on unlisted stocks, which they said would become listed firms within six months, CIB officials told a news briefing.
CIB First Investigation Corps Deputy Chief Nien Ti-chao (粘迪超) said that most of the companies had run into financial problems, were under receivership, or had filed for bankruptcy.
The group used telephone calls and social media to promote their scams, Nien said.
