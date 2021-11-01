Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





SOCIETY

Wanted man shot by police

A man wanted for allegedly shooting a police officer in Kaohsiung last week was yesterday tracked to an apartment in Tainan, where he was shot 16 times by police officers during a raid and later declared dead at a local hospital. The suspect, surnamed Chen (陳), had been on the run since allegedly shooting the Kaohsiung officer on Tuesday last week, when police officers were arresting a drugs suspect who lived in the same apartment, but a different room. The police officer shot during that arrest sustained minor injuries to his left calf. A task force set up by the Kaohsiung and Tainan police departments traced Chen to a rental apartment in Tainan yesterday. Police officials said that the 43-year-old suspect tried to shoot himself in the head twice, but pointed the weapon at three officers when it misfired. The police officers opened fire, shooting him 16 times. From Chen’s room, police confiscated one gun, 14 bullets, four bags of amphetamine — a total of 44.6g — three sets of drug paraphernalia and NT$62,016 in cash.

LEISURE

Pangolins to visit Prague

Two Formosan pangolins are to be loaned to a breeding project at the Prague Zoo as soon as it finishes constructing an enclosure for them, the Taipei Zoo said yesterday. Construction at the zoo in the Czech Republic’s capital, which has never kept pangolins, had been delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Taipei Zoo spokesman Eric Tsao (曹先紹) said, adding that the virus also prevented the Prague Zoo from sending its personnel to Taipei to learn how to care for and breed the endangered animals, a breed that is endemic to Taiwan. As a result, the Prague Zoo sent its animal nursing personnel to the Leipzig Zoo in Germany to be trained on pangolin care, he said. The breeding program, which aims to help overseas zoos breed their own Formosan pangolin families, was established on Aug. 31 last year when Prague Mayor Zdenek Hrib visited the Taipei Zoo. The Formosan pangolin, or Manis pentadactyla pentadactyla, is a subspecies of the Chinese pangolin, one of three pangolin species found in Asia. Valued for their scales, the anteaters are threatened by poaching and the global illegal wildlife trade.

WEATHER

Winds to bring rain

Northeasterly winds would bring rain to northern and eastern Taiwan this week, while other parts of the country would see cloudy to sunny skies, the Central Weather Bureau said. From today to Wednesday, northern Taiwan would be mostly cloudy with possible sporadic rainfall and temperatures of 21°C to 25°C, the weather bureau said. Intermittent rain would continue in northeastern Taiwan through Wednesday, with temperatures forecast to range between 19°C and 24°C, the bureau added. The weather in central and southern Taiwan, where seasonal winds would be weaker, would be sunny to cloudy, bureau forecasters predicted, adding that daytime highs would reach 30°C to 31°C, but temperatures are expected to drop significantly — to between 18°C and 21°C — in the evening. Similar weather would remain in effect until Wednesday, when increased moisture would bring rainfall lasting from Thursday to Saturday in northern and eastern Taiwan, as well as on the Hengchun Peninsula (恆春半島) in the south, the bureau said.