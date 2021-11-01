SOCIETY
Wanted man shot by police
A man wanted for allegedly shooting a police officer in Kaohsiung last week was yesterday tracked to an apartment in Tainan, where he was shot 16 times by police officers during a raid and later declared dead at a local hospital. The suspect, surnamed Chen (陳), had been on the run since allegedly shooting the Kaohsiung officer on Tuesday last week, when police officers were arresting a drugs suspect who lived in the same apartment, but a different room. The police officer shot during that arrest sustained minor injuries to his left calf. A task force set up by the Kaohsiung and Tainan police departments traced Chen to a rental apartment in Tainan yesterday. Police officials said that the 43-year-old suspect tried to shoot himself in the head twice, but pointed the weapon at three officers when it misfired. The police officers opened fire, shooting him 16 times. From Chen’s room, police confiscated one gun, 14 bullets, four bags of amphetamine — a total of 44.6g — three sets of drug paraphernalia and NT$62,016 in cash.
LEISURE
Pangolins to visit Prague
Two Formosan pangolins are to be loaned to a breeding project at the Prague Zoo as soon as it finishes constructing an enclosure for them, the Taipei Zoo said yesterday. Construction at the zoo in the Czech Republic’s capital, which has never kept pangolins, had been delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Taipei Zoo spokesman Eric Tsao (曹先紹) said, adding that the virus also prevented the Prague Zoo from sending its personnel to Taipei to learn how to care for and breed the endangered animals, a breed that is endemic to Taiwan. As a result, the Prague Zoo sent its animal nursing personnel to the Leipzig Zoo in Germany to be trained on pangolin care, he said. The breeding program, which aims to help overseas zoos breed their own Formosan pangolin families, was established on Aug. 31 last year when Prague Mayor Zdenek Hrib visited the Taipei Zoo. The Formosan pangolin, or Manis pentadactyla pentadactyla, is a subspecies of the Chinese pangolin, one of three pangolin species found in Asia. Valued for their scales, the anteaters are threatened by poaching and the global illegal wildlife trade.
WEATHER
Winds to bring rain
Northeasterly winds would bring rain to northern and eastern Taiwan this week, while other parts of the country would see cloudy to sunny skies, the Central Weather Bureau said. From today to Wednesday, northern Taiwan would be mostly cloudy with possible sporadic rainfall and temperatures of 21°C to 25°C, the weather bureau said. Intermittent rain would continue in northeastern Taiwan through Wednesday, with temperatures forecast to range between 19°C and 24°C, the bureau added. The weather in central and southern Taiwan, where seasonal winds would be weaker, would be sunny to cloudy, bureau forecasters predicted, adding that daytime highs would reach 30°C to 31°C, but temperatures are expected to drop significantly — to between 18°C and 21°C — in the evening. Similar weather would remain in effect until Wednesday, when increased moisture would bring rainfall lasting from Thursday to Saturday in northern and eastern Taiwan, as well as on the Hengchun Peninsula (恆春半島) in the south, the bureau said.
The military yesterday unveiled a locally made powered exoskeleton suit, a mechanized wearable system designed to be used in wartime or during post-disaster rescue and relief missions. The 10kg lower-body exoskeleton, which is designed to boost the strength and endurance of its users, can move at 6kph, said Jen Kuo-kuang (任國光), the project manager and a member of the military’s top research body, the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology. The exoskeleton delivers the right torque at the right time to assist knee flexion and extension to reduce the energy needed to cross terrain, squat, or kneel for its wearers, and
The nationwide level 2 COVID-19 alert, which is set to expire on Monday next week, is to be extended, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday. Chen, who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), told reporters before heading to a meeting at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei that the COVID-19 alert level “will not be lowered on November 2,” but he did not say how long the extension would be. Taiwan has been under level 2 alert, the third-highest on the nation’s four-tier scale, since July 27. The CECC yesterday reported eight new COVID-19 infections — six imported
Support for the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) has for the first time overtaken the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), making it the nation’s second-largest political force, the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation said yesterday, as it released the results of its latest public opinion survey. The foundation’s survey on political support and the referendums in December found that 17.6 percent support the TPP, compared with 16.2 percent for the KMT, a lead of 1.4 percentage points and the highest ever recorded for the party. The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) held firm at the top at 27.1 percent, although a close 26.6 percent of respondents
SEXUAL VIOLENCE: The justice ministry is looking at the examples and experiences of other nations to serve as a reference for drafting new regulations, an official said Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Kao Chia-yu (高嘉瑜) and independent Kaohsiung City Councilor Huang Jie (黃捷) yesterday called for more severe punishment for people convicted of producing “deepfake” pornographic videos. Kao and Huang are two of the victims in an ongoing investigation into a “deepfake video” case, in which YouTuber Chu Yu-chen (朱玉宸), 26, also known as Xiaoyu (小玉), was last week listed as a suspect for allegedly using deepfake technology to create and sell sexual videos featuring the likenesses of female politicians, online influencers and celebrities. Deepfake pornography is made by superimposing facial images of people onto existing pornographic videos using