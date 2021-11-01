Child abuse fatalities have been increasing over the past few years, a worrying trend that health officials partially attribute to teenage pregnancies falling through holes in the social safety net.
In 2018, there were 15 cases of fatal child abuse resulting in 15 deaths, while 19 cases in 2019 resulted in 23 deaths and 17 cases last year resulted in 21 deaths, Ministry of Health and Welfare data showed.
A number of these cases involved underage parents — children themselves — who lacked support and had not yet learned to care for a child, Deputy Minister of Health and Welfare Lee Li-feng (李麗芬) said.
Photo: Lin Hui-chin, Taipei Times
About 2,000 to 3,000 children are born to underage parents each year, the majority of whom have the resources and support to raise happy and healthy children, Lee said, adding that ministry programs are in place for those who need support.
Tracking is meant to begin from pregnancy, as obstetricians at partnering institutions are obligated to report high-risk cases, including teenage pregnancies, to the Health Promotion Administration.
Special assistance and guidance are also provided through the Social and Family Affairs Administration, although the ministry plans to combine the two programs to streamline coverage.
However, Lee said that some always slip through the cracks.
Wanting to conceal their pregnancy from their families, some young women do not visit a doctor, Lee said, adding that in extreme cases, women have left their newborn in a public restroom after giving birth.
“This is without a doubt horrible and drastic,” she said. “We are still figuring out how to identify these cases.”
According to the Child Welfare League Foundation, which provides counseling on parenting and in-home childcare consultations, many tragic cases of child maltreatment involve young parents with limited social support.
This finding is supported by a UNICEF study of advanced economies, which found that a mother’s age and family support are risk factors in child maltreatment, foundation spokesman Harold Li (李宏文) said.
However, the foundation said that social support — not age — is the critical factor.
If young parents have a good support system — for example, grandparents are willing and able to look after a child so that the parents can pursue work or study — the outcomes are usually good, Li said.
As many young parents do not seek outside help due to social stigma, the foundation works with community centers, local officials and pediatricians to identify people in need, he said.
As for the ministry’s services, Li recommended emphasizing education in addition to medical and welfare assistance, because many young mothers find it difficult to go back to school after having a child.
He also urged local agencies to move beyond their “silo thinking” and work together to enhance support networks.
Noting that civic organizations have fewer restrictions and are often better equipped than public agencies, Li encouraged government officials to hand off some of the preventive work to better integrate various support systems.
While the ministry’s planned integration of resources for underage parents is admirable, the social safety net’s holes are still too big, Taiwan Healthcare Reform Foundation chairwoman Joanne Liu (劉淑瓊) said.
This is because women who do not deliver at a partner institution must contact the ministry themselves to be added to its list of high-risk cases, Liu said.
To ensure that all underage mothers who need care are identified, government agencies must partner with all medical institutions, from small local clinics to large teaching hospitals, she said.
Young mothers when visiting maternity clinics must also be treated with respect and kindness to reduce their apprehension of the healthcare system, she added.
After the initial shock and anger wear off, the families of underage parents should calmly face the situation, Liu said.
No matter what their relationship is like, a young mother’s most important support is her parents, she said.
“Even 30-year-olds who find themselves pregnant will become distressed, let alone teenagers,” Liu added.
