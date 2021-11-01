A farmers’ association in Hualien County has set aside a rice field as a feeding area after a Formosan black bear reportedly foraged there, but conservationists have said the move might push the bear to change its diet.
On Wednesday, the association in Hualien’s Fuli Township (富里) pledged to purchase the latest harvest from a 2,000m2 rice paddy owned by a local farmer, surnamed Chen (陳), after he reportedly spotted a “bear-like creature” on the plot.
On Tuesday, Chen had taken a video of the animal eating rice on his land, but he was unable to determine what it was, association director-general Chang Su-hua (張素華) said.
Photo courtesy of a local farmer surnamed Chen
The association showed Chen’s video to the Forestry Bureau, and “eight out of 10 [experts] said it was a Formosan black bear,” Chang said.
As a result, the Fuli Township Farmers’ Association, which has a contract with Chen, decided to buy the harvest as agreed, but asked the farmer to not to harvest the rice so that the bear could forage there, she said.
Chen “agreed to the request with pleasure,” she said.
Chen practices satoyama agriculture — a Japanese term meaning the area between mountains and arable land. It is a method that seeks to farm in harmony with nature.
It has been decades since a Formosan black bear sighting in eastern Taiwan, along the Coastal Mountain Range, Chang said.
No proof exists that the sighting was a Formosan black bear, but the farmers’ association is considering “branding” local rice as “black bear-certified” if it is confirmed, in a bid to boost sales, she added.
The Forestry Bureau has set up an infrared camera on Chen’s rice field in the hope of photographing the animal, but as of press time last night, it had not returned.
If the sighting was a Formosan black bear, reserving the rice paddy for its exclusive use might not be a good idea, as the bear might change its diet, the Formosan Black Bear Conservation Association said.
While recognizing the farmers’ goodwill, the association wrote on Facebook that feeding the bear crops could “spoil” it, prompting it to look to humans for more food and trigger problems.
“If the bear does linger in the area, it should be stopped from eating the rice crop,” the conservationists said.
The group called for increased monitoring of wild animals and said that the bear should be protected from illegal hunters.
