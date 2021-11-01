The Control Yuan has censured the Ministry of Health and Welfare for failing to effectively supervise local health authorities in a crackdown on illegal food advertisements, allowing them to reappear in media and on home shopping networks at the expense of the public’s health.
Control Yuan members Lin Kuo-ming (林國明) and Wang Li-cheng (王麗珍) launched an investigation into breaches of the Act Governing Food Safety and Sanitation (食品安全衛生管理法) by food advertisements and commercials, which have shown no sign of declining over the years.
While the act authorizes health authorities to suspend business operations, impose heavier fines or revoke the licenses of advertisers who repeatedly publish or air advertisements that exaggerate the medicinal effects of certain foods, illegal advertisements have flourished since COVID-19, they said.
“Local health authorities have not raised penalties for reoffending advertisers, whose fines are disproportionate to the obscene amounts of money they make,” they said.
“The authorities did not ask them to correct their advertisements either, which left illegal advertisements in front of the public and resulted in damaged health,” they said.
“The ministry should be held to account for its poor supervision of local health authorities,” they added.
The rules have failed to curb offending advertisers in the three years since they took effect because the ministry diminished its authority and raised administrative costs by stating in the act that reoffending advertisers should only be fined if they sell NT$10 million (US$359,454) or more of their product, they said.
Although numerous medical professionals have falsely advertised the benefits of certain foods, contravening the code of ethics for healthcare workers, ministry data showed that no advertiser has been fined for the offense since 2017, they said.
