The US is donating another 1.5 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Taiwan, the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) said yesterday, adding that the batch is to arrive today.

“We are glad to be able to add to the 2.5 million doses of Moderna that the United States provided in June. These donations reflect our commitment to Taiwan, a vibrant democracy, valued partner and trusted friend,” the AIT said in a Facebook post last night.

A senior US administration official told Reuters that the new delivery of Moderna vaccine doses was to depart from Louisville, Kentucky, yesterday on a China Airlines flight.

“Our vaccines do not come with strings attached” and were not donated to “secure favors or extract concessions,” the official said, in an apparent reference to criticism that Beijing is trying to improve its geopolitical clout through so-called “vaccine diplomacy.”

Taiwan is a “vital partner” on global health issues, the official added.

In related news, pregnant women are not advised to follow a mix-and-match approach, in which people take the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as their first dose and the Moderna vaccine as their second, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said on Thursday.

The center added the advice on its COVID-19 Vaccine Question and Answer Web page in response to the question: “If a woman who received the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as her first dose becomes pregnant, can she receive the Moderna vaccine as her second dose?”

In late June, the center said that pregnant women were eligible for Moderna, but in July, the Web page said that the mix-and-match approach was not being offered to pregnant women.

No clinical trial has tested mixing vaccine brands on pregnant women, in Taiwan or elsewhere, the Web page added.

Preliminary results from other clinical trials — in which the first dose had been AstraZeneca and the second dose Moderna — showed a risk of adverse reactions that was higher than for two doses of the same vaccine brand.

“Pregnant women should receive two doses of the same vaccine brand to avoid the risk of side effects for the mother or fetus that can result from mixing brands,” it said.

Presently, the mix-and-match approach is only an option for medical personnel and hospital employees who received a first dose of AstraZeneca at least 10 weeks ago and who would like to receive Moderna as their second dose.

However, if a pregnant woman had a serious adverse reaction when administered her first dose of a vaccine, she could receive a different brand as her second dose after providing a doctor’s diagnosis or adverse event report, and being evaluated by another doctor, said Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman.

Yesterday, the center reported six imported cases of COVID-19 infection, but no cases of locally transmitted infection or deaths.

The new imported cases were four men and two women in their 20s to 60s who arrived from Myanmar, Russia, Thailand, the UK, the US and one nation of origin yet to be determined, Chuang said.

Only one of six was a vaccine breakthrough infection, a woman who was administered a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in August, Chuang said.

The woman’s cycle threshold (CT) value in a polymerase chain reaction test was 11 — indicating a relatively high viral load — while the others had CT values above 30.

The woman, who arrived from the US on Saturday, had a fever and sore throat upon arrival, so she was taken to a hospital for COVID-19 testing and treatment, the center said.

Additional reporting by CNA and Reuters