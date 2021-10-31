Politicians urge stricter laws on ‘deepfake’ porn

SEXUAL VIOLENCE: The justice ministry is looking at the examples and experiences of other nations to serve as a reference for drafting new regulations, an official said Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Kao Chia-yu (高嘉瑜) and independent Kaohsiung City Councilor Huang Jie (黃捷) yesterday called for more severe punishment for people convicted of producing “deepfake” pornographic videos. Kao and Huang are two of the victims in an ongoing investigation into a “deepfake video” case, in which YouTuber Chu Yu-chen (朱玉宸), 26, also known as Xiaoyu (小玉), was last week listed as a suspect for allegedly using deepfake technology to create and sell sexual videos featuring the likenesses of female politicians, online influencers and celebrities. Deepfake pornography is made by superimposing facial images of people onto existing pornographic videos using

By Hsieh Chun-ling