Taiwan’s embassy in the Holy See on Friday donated dozens of down vests and jackets as well as other relief to a Vatican facility that provides shelter to migrants and refugees.
At a donation ceremony at Villa Serena, a facility lent to Pope Francis that has been used as a shelter since October last year, Taiwan’s embassy handed over nearly 60 down vests and jackets to shelter residents.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the lives of many people... The more difficult times we live in, the more dedicated we should be to caring for each other,” Ambassador to the Holy See Matthew Lee (李世明) said.
Photo courtesy of the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to the Holy See via CNA
The embassy acquired the residents’ body measurements, including one who is 10 months old, to ensure that each received a fitted jacket or vest, the embassy said.
It also donated masks, tote bags and caps.
The shelter is housing single women and minors from Afghanistan, Syria, Cameroon and Romania who arrived in Italy through the Humanitarian Corridors program, it said.
Massimo Barcellan, who is in charge of the shelter, thanked Taiwan for its generosity, adding that the donation answered the Pope’s call to lend a helping hand.
In October last year, the Buddhist Compassion Relief Tzu Chi Foundation sent 65 blankets to the shelter, the embassy said.
Last week, the embassy donated 300 sleeping bags to the Holy See’s migrants and refugees program, and the Rome-based Caritas Italiana charity, the embassy added.
