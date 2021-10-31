Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers yesterday accused former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) of misrepresenting the Taiwan-US military relationship, after he said he knew that US troops have been in Taiwan for years.
During the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) National Congress yesterday, Ma told reporters that he knew about the presence of US military personnel in Taiwan during his presidency from 2008 to 2016.
“From my understanding, at the present time in Taiwan, they are mainly US military advisers, not troop units,” he said.
Photo: Fang Pin-chao, Taipei Times
Although officials should tread lightly when discussing the issue, now that it is widely known, it did not matter whether he talked about it openly, he added.
He was referring to comments by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) in an interview with CNN that aired on Thursday.
“We have a wide range of cooperation with the US aiming at increasing our defense capability,” she said, adding that a small number of US military personnel were in Taiwan to train with Taiwanese soldiers.
She said that the threat from China was “increasing every day,” and that her administration was trying to make the country stronger in all aspects to defend it against increasing Chinese military power.
On the same day, Minister of National Defense Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) said that Taiwan-US military interactions were “quite a lot and quite frequent.”
During a legislative session on Friday, KMT Legislator Charles Chen (陳以信) said that Tsai had “made a big blunder” by talking opening about the presence of US military personnel in Taiwan, adding that she has endangered Taiwan.
Chen said that Ma was also aware of the matter, but had kept it confidential for national security reasons.
“Now, Tsai has said it, which will lead to military tension with China. It does nothing good for the security situation in the region,” he said.
DPP Legislator Chen Ting-fei (陳亭妃) wrote online that Ma’s acknowledgment of the US military personnel showed that he was misrepresenting the nation’s defense situation in August last year when he said that if Beijing were to wage war against Taiwan, “the first battle will be the last,” adding that “it would be impossible for the US military to come at all.”
She said that under Tsai’s leadership, Taiwan-US relations have improved, which “Ma and the KMT cannot stand” and are “working to sabotage.”
“They are saying that Tsai’s words have endangered Taiwan, and escalated military tension ... so why do we never hear KMT politicians condemning China’s coercive actions and military threats, and the constant denigrating of Taiwan’s status by Chinese officials... Does the KMT just want Taiwanese to hush up, to accept bullying by China, to be beaten into submission?” she said.
“It is always the Chinese Communist Party working hand in hand with the KMT to subvert our national security. We see KMT lawmakers, like Charles Chen, speaking on behalf of Beijing to intimidate Taiwanese,” she added.
DPP Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) wrote online that the open talk of the US military’s presence in Taiwan is an indication of warming relations and closer collaboration between the countries.
He said that the revelation of the military cooperation arrangement was in response to China’s increasing coercive activities in the region.
“Opening up about collaboration programs with our armed forces has a deterrent effect against any rash moves by China,” Wang said.
The military yesterday unveiled a locally made powered exoskeleton suit, a mechanized wearable system designed to be used in wartime or during post-disaster rescue and relief missions. The 10kg lower-body exoskeleton, which is designed to boost the strength and endurance of its users, can move at 6kph, said Jen Kuo-kuang (任國光), the project manager and a member of the military’s top research body, the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology. The exoskeleton delivers the right torque at the right time to assist knee flexion and extension to reduce the energy needed to cross terrain, squat, or kneel for its wearers, and
The nationwide level 2 COVID-19 alert, which is set to expire on Monday next week, is to be extended, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday. Chen, who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), told reporters before heading to a meeting at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei that the COVID-19 alert level “will not be lowered on November 2,” but he did not say how long the extension would be. Taiwan has been under level 2 alert, the third-highest on the nation’s four-tier scale, since July 27. The CECC yesterday reported eight new COVID-19 infections — six imported
Support for the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) has for the first time overtaken the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), making it the nation’s second-largest political force, the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation said yesterday, as it released the results of its latest public opinion survey. The foundation’s survey on political support and the referendums in December found that 17.6 percent support the TPP, compared with 16.2 percent for the KMT, a lead of 1.4 percentage points and the highest ever recorded for the party. The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) held firm at the top at 27.1 percent, although a close 26.6 percent of respondents
SEXUAL VIOLENCE: The justice ministry is looking at the examples and experiences of other nations to serve as a reference for drafting new regulations, an official said Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Kao Chia-yu (高嘉瑜) and independent Kaohsiung City Councilor Huang Jie (黃捷) yesterday called for more severe punishment for people convicted of producing “deepfake” pornographic videos. Kao and Huang are two of the victims in an ongoing investigation into a “deepfake video” case, in which YouTuber Chu Yu-chen (朱玉宸), 26, also known as Xiaoyu (小玉), was last week listed as a suspect for allegedly using deepfake technology to create and sell sexual videos featuring the likenesses of female politicians, online influencers and celebrities. Deepfake pornography is made by superimposing facial images of people onto existing pornographic videos using