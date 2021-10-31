Bureau obligations not met: report

LEGAL BUT NEGLIGENT: The actions by the Fire and Public Works bureaus were not illegal, but officials fell short of the responsibilities implied in their duties

Staff writer, with CNA





The failure by the Fire Bureau and the Public Works Bureau in Kaohsiung to properly fulfill their responsibilities resulted in the Oct. 14 building fire that took 46 lives, a government report published on Friday said.

The report also faulted some residents’ actions for leading to the blaze.

The report was produced by an 11-member investigative panel led by Deputy Kaohsiung Mayor Charles Lin (林欽榮) and lawyer Chou Yuan-pei (周元培), following seven meetings and interviews with local officials.

The 11 members of an investigative panel bow their heads in remembrance on Friday as they present a report on the Oct. 14 fire in the Cheng Chung Cheng building in Kaohsiung’s Yancheng District, in which 46 people died. Photo: Lee Hui-chou, Taipei Times

Chou said that the fire started in a room on the first floor of the 40-year-old, 13-story Cheng Chung Cheng (城中城) building on Fubei Road in the city’s Yancheng District (鹽埕).

Much of the space on the first and second floors was unoccupied, but 59 scooters and motorcycles parked on the first floor caused the fire to spread, Chou said, adding that the flames were also fueled by flammable items stored inside the building, along with cladding on the building’s exterior wall.

This led to smoke rising to higher floors through fire escapes, and caused casualties among those who were above the sixth floor.

The report said that the Fire Bureau was unable to conduct regular safety checks on the building last year because property owners had not formed a management committee and some residents rejected such inspections.

The bureau should have sought assistance from other agencies, such as the police, the report said.

The Public Works Bureau was also negligent, the panel found. It only sent a letter in July to the building regarding the safety check after being asked to by the Fire Bureau in June, and did not send anyone to the site.

Although neither of the bureaus’ conduct was illegal, they did not act in accordance with the Civil Servant Work Act (公務員服務法), which requires government officials to be proactive in executing their responsibilities, the report said.

Lin said that city government officials and others found to be responsible are to face administrative punishments.

He said that the city government intends to review relevant regulations, and improve procedures and conduct in the two bureaus within a year.

The panel also suggested that inspections should be carried out at mixed-use and apartment buildings older than 20 years throughout the city to ensure that safety problems are resolved.

In addition to drafting city regulations that require buildings to create a management committee, the panel also asked the central government to push for legislative amendments for the same purpose.

In a separate statement, the Kaohsiung City Government said that the Public Works Bureau intends to expedite work on improving the fire facilities in the city’s buildings, while the Fire Bureau is to carry out a program to list and check buildings that have more than five floors and do not have a management committee.

A woman was detained on Oct. 15 after she and her boyfriend were questioned by the Kaohsiung District Prosecutors’ Office, which is investigating if she committed negligent homicide by burning incense that is believed to have caused the fire.

The report was published after the heads of the two bureaus resigned on Tuesday. That day, Vice President William Lai (賴清德) said at an architecture awards ceremony in Taipei that advocates for urban renewal could help prevent such fires from occurring.

However, many buildings in Taiwan are decades old with multiple owners, and some of are unable or unwilling to pay for renovations, especially if there is inadequate government financial assistance or incentives.