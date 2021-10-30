People who have received a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to receive their second jab in the 13th round of vaccinations that starts on Friday next week — six weeks after the brand was first administered in Taiwan.
Those aged 18 or older who received their first BioNTech jab on or before Oct. 8 can make an appointment for their second jab from 10am on Wednesday next week to noon on Thursday next week on the government’s vaccination platform, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday.
The second jabs are to be administered from Friday next week to Nov. 12, it added
Photo: Chu Pei-hsiung, Taipei Times
People aged 12 or older who have yet to receive their first COVID-19 vaccine jab and had registered by Tuesday their interest to get the BioNTech vaccine can also book a slot in the 13th round of vaccinations, it said.
As most students aged 12 to 17 received their first BioNTech shot through their schools, they will receive their second doses in the same way and will not have to go through the vaccination platform, it said.
The announcement came after Taiwan received 910,300 doses of the BioNTech vaccine yesterday morning, the 10th batch since it took its first delivery on Sept. 2.
To date, Taiwan has received more than 7.73 million doses of the BioNTech vaccine, or 51.6 percent of the 15 million ordered by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the Hon Hai Precision Co-affiliated Yong Lin Foundation and the Buddhist Compassion Relief Tzu Chi Foundation, and donated to the government.
Meanwhile, people aged 50 or older who had registered by noon on Tuesday their interest to get the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine would be able to make an appointment to get their first shot between 2pm on Wednesday next week to noon on Thursday, the CECC said.
People aged 18 or older who received their first AstraZeneca jab on or before Aug. 27 can book a time for their second dose during the same 22-hour period, it added.
Deputy Minister of the Interior Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥), deputy head of the center, said that people who are eligible for the vaccine shots would be notified by a text message to their mobile phones starting on Tuesday next week.
Asked about the CECC’s mix-and-match vaccine approach, Chen said that it would only apply to eligible medical and government frontline workers, and those in high-risk sectors, such as airline crew or quarantine hotel employees.
In August, the government began allowing these groups of people, who were the first to receive an AstraZeneca shot after the nation started its COVID-19 vaccination program on March 22, to receive the Moderna vaccine as their second dose, because of vaccine supply issues at the time.
As of yesterday, 71.09 percent of the nation’s population of 23.43 million have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 31.55 percent have been fully vaccinated, CECC data showed.
Days after it was banned in China, a Mandarin ballad satirizing nationalistic Chinese Internet users is trending at No. 1 on YouTube in Taiwan and Hong Kong. Fragile (玻璃心), by Taiwan-based Malaysian rapper Namewee (黃明志) and Australian singer Kimberley Chen (陳芳語), offers a tongue-in-cheek apology to “little pink” Internet users, a disparaging term that describes patriotic “keyboard warriors” from China. After racking up more than 9 million views on YouTube, the song reached No. 3 on the site in Malaysia on Thursday, according to Kworb, a Web site that analyzes music data from around the world. It is also the only Chinese-language
NO CHANGE: US officials indicated that the ‘one China’ policy remains in place, while the NATO chief avoided discussing Biden’s comment in an effort to ease tensions US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Friday that the Pentagon would continue to support Taiwan’s military, but he declined to say if US troops would defend the island against China, after US President Joe Biden said there was a US “commitment” to do so. “As we’ve done over multiple administrations, we will continue to help Taiwan with the sorts of capabilities that it needs to defend itself,” Austin said at NATO headquarters. “So we’ll stay focused on those things, and I won’t engage in any hypotheticals with respect to Taiwan,” he told reporters. Biden on Thursday sparked a new firestorm
The military yesterday unveiled a locally made powered exoskeleton suit, a mechanized wearable system designed to be used in wartime or during post-disaster rescue and relief missions. The 10kg lower-body exoskeleton, which is designed to boost the strength and endurance of its users, can move at 6kph, said Jen Kuo-kuang (任國光), the project manager and a member of the military’s top research body, the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology. The exoskeleton delivers the right torque at the right time to assist knee flexion and extension to reduce the energy needed to cross terrain, squat, or kneel for its wearers, and
The nationwide level 2 COVID-19 alert, which is set to expire on Monday next week, is to be extended, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday. Chen, who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), told reporters before heading to a meeting at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei that the COVID-19 alert level “will not be lowered on November 2,” but he did not say how long the extension would be. Taiwan has been under level 2 alert, the third-highest on the nation’s four-tier scale, since July 27. The CECC yesterday reported eight new COVID-19 infections — six imported