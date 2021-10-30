CECC lists eligible vaccine recipients for 13th round

Staff writer, with CNA





People who have received a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to receive their second jab in the 13th round of vaccinations that starts on Friday next week — six weeks after the brand was first administered in Taiwan.

Those aged 18 or older who received their first BioNTech jab on or before Oct. 8 can make an appointment for their second jab from 10am on Wednesday next week to noon on Thursday next week on the government’s vaccination platform, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday.

The second jabs are to be administered from Friday next week to Nov. 12, it added

The 10th batch of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine purchased by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the Hon Hai Precision Industry Co-affiliated Yong Lin Foundation and Buddhist Compassion Relief Tzu Chi Foundation is unloaded at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport yesterday. Photo: Chu Pei-hsiung, Taipei Times

People aged 12 or older who have yet to receive their first COVID-19 vaccine jab and had registered by Tuesday their interest to get the BioNTech vaccine can also book a slot in the 13th round of vaccinations, it said.

As most students aged 12 to 17 received their first BioNTech shot through their schools, they will receive their second doses in the same way and will not have to go through the vaccination platform, it said.

The announcement came after Taiwan received 910,300 doses of the BioNTech vaccine yesterday morning, the 10th batch since it took its first delivery on Sept. 2.

To date, Taiwan has received more than 7.73 million doses of the BioNTech vaccine, or 51.6 percent of the 15 million ordered by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the Hon Hai Precision Co-affiliated Yong Lin Foundation and the Buddhist Compassion Relief Tzu Chi Foundation, and donated to the government.

Meanwhile, people aged 50 or older who had registered by noon on Tuesday their interest to get the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine would be able to make an appointment to get their first shot between 2pm on Wednesday next week to noon on Thursday, the CECC said.

People aged 18 or older who received their first AstraZeneca jab on or before Aug. 27 can book a time for their second dose during the same 22-hour period, it added.

Deputy Minister of the Interior Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥), deputy head of the center, said that people who are eligible for the vaccine shots would be notified by a text message to their mobile phones starting on Tuesday next week.

Asked about the CECC’s mix-and-match vaccine approach, Chen said that it would only apply to eligible medical and government frontline workers, and those in high-risk sectors, such as airline crew or quarantine hotel employees.

In August, the government began allowing these groups of people, who were the first to receive an AstraZeneca shot after the nation started its COVID-19 vaccination program on March 22, to receive the Moderna vaccine as their second dose, because of vaccine supply issues at the time.

As of yesterday, 71.09 percent of the nation’s population of 23.43 million have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 31.55 percent have been fully vaccinated, CECC data showed.