DPP video touts safeguarding of democracy

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





Safeguarding democratic values is the agenda of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), the party said in a video released yesterday to bolster its campaign ahead of referendums in December.

Among the themes of the six-minute video was enhanced ties with the US, Taiwan’s economic growth, despite a global slowdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic, increased subsidies for families and plans to attract international investments to allow “Taiwan to become a leading center of green energy in the Asia-Pacific region.”

The video said that “the DPP is determined to safeguard democratic values” and guide the nation as it makes steady progress day by day.

DPP officials urged people to share the video as part of its campaign to “converse with the public” regarding the Dec. 18 referendums.

They urged people to vote “no” on the four questions.

The referendums are questions over a ban on imports of pork containing traces of the leanness-enhancing additive ractopamine, the relocation of a natural gas terminal to protect algal reefs off Taoyuan’s Guanyin District (觀音), activating the Fourth Nuclear Power Plant in New Taipei City’s Gongliao District (貢寮) and holding referendums alongside national elections.

DPP deputy secretary-general Lin Fei-fan (林飛帆) said that “no” votes would stop the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) from impeding Taiwan’s progress.

The KMT leadership is using the referendums to promote hatred, while the DPP’s policies push the nation toward positive development and economic growth, Lin said.

“Our party has taken up the responsibility to inform the public on what direction to take to advance the nation, and has presented concrete government policies and programs,” he said.

“However, the KMT has never said where it would take Taiwan, as its chairman only ever misrepresents the referendums, calling them ‘no-confidence’ votes,” he said.

“The KMT is only creating political strife,” Lin added.