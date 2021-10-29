King Steel and Otsuka IT team up to create new driving force for the digital economy

With the rise of smart manufacturing and the digital economy, Taiwan’s leading footwear machinery manufacturer, King Steel Machinery Co, and Otsuka Information Technology, a leading global Chinese CAX system consultant, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Oct. 22.

The two companies will strengthen cooperation in the areas of robotic engineering design, product lifecycle management (PLM), digital marketing, augmented reality (AR/MR) and enterprise digital transformation solutions.

The MOU will create an exclusive digital economy model for King Steel, enhance its competitiveness and revenue, and assist its downstream clients to move towards Industry 4.0 and continue to play a key role in the global footwear manufacturing machinery industry.

Jim Chen, special assistant to the King Steel chairman, left, and Otsuka IT president Ken Kuo sign an MOU.

According to Jim Chen (陳璟浩), special assistant to the King Steel chairman, through cooperation with European Co-Innovation Partner (ECIP) and Otsuka IT, the company has developed a mass-produced physical foam injection molding machine featuring a multiple injection, multi-mold, high crop rate, high stability, high productivity and environmentally friendly process, while also concentrating on the aesthetic appearance, winning three international design awards, including the IF Design Award of Germany, the Red Dot Design Concept Award and the MUSE Platinum Award in the US.

Otsuka IT has been assisting customers to innovate and improve the speed of product development, and is an agent for Microsoft, Siemens Teamcenter, NX MCD and other well-known design and technology software suites. With the launch of 3 new machines this year and more to come next year, it is helping clients become leaders in their field and increase their competitiveness.

Ken Kuo (郭一龍), president of Otsuka IT, says the company hopes to help customers apply data solutions to generate diversified values, including not only mold processing, but also analysis, simulation and rapid manufacturing technologies.

After signing the contract with King Steel, Otsuka IT will start to guide it to implement the PLM platform and link the project with the integrated product portfolio planning to ensure the time, staff and resources required to achieve the goal.

It will then integrate the technical resources of AR/MR augmented reality and cloud platform to assist King Steel in creating virtual marketing and education training benchmark cases, presenting products virtually and conducting immersive teaching to reduce the time and cost of physical resources by nearly 50%, and help King Steel Machinery significantly enhance its brand and innovation.

The cooperation between the two parties will turn into infinite possibilities and play a leading role in the new era of Industry 4.0 and digital economy.