Taiwan’s representative office in Manila on Wednesday called for Taiwan’s inclusion in Interpol after the arrest in the Philippines of a Taiwanese fugitive suspected of drug trafficking.
The 45-year-old, surnamed Yang (楊), was arrested in a joint Taipei-Manila police operation after he was involved in offenses in the Philippines, and is to be sent back to Taiwan, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the Philippines said.
Yang, suspected of ketamine trafficking and breaching the Controlling Guns, Ammunition and Knives Act (槍砲彈藥刀械管制條例), fled to the Philippines in 2012, with the New Taipei City District Prosecutors’ Office issuing an arrest warrant in 2014, the Manila office said.
Police in the town of Tanza arrested Yang on Wednesday last week on a local charge of domestic abuse, and was released on bail of 2,000 Philippine pesos (US$39.48), it said.
Through the efforts of the two countries’ authorities, the Philippine Bureau of Immigration took Yang into custody on Monday for overstaying his visa and being a suspected fugitive, the office said.
He is awaiting deportation.
After Yang’s arrest, the representative office appealed for Taiwan’s membership in Interpol, the global body that helps with international criminal probes.
Without membership, Taiwan cannot report criminals who have fled the country on the organization’s I-24/7 global secure communications system.
Taiwan has communication with only 13 police liaison officers in the countries where they are stationed, and it hopes to expand cooperation in more countries by participating in Interpol operations, the Manila office said.
