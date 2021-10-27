NPP calls for exhaustive inspections of fatal roads

RAISING AWARENESS: NPP legislative caucus whip Chiu Hsien-chih said that in addition to traffic volume, the deadly sections of roadways are poorly designed

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





The government should conduct a comprehensive inspection of roadways where accidents frequently occur and increase the budget for safety enhancements to address the systemic issues in Taiwan’s road transportation system, the New Power Party (NPP) said yesterday.

The party hosted a news conference in Taipei to raise awareness of the issue after Taiwanese political commentator Chen Ro-jinn (陳柔縉) died last week from a head injury sustained in a biking accident on Oct. 15 in New Taipei City’s Tamsui District (淡水). She was hit from behind by a scooter courier.

In addition to traffic volume, most sections of roadway where accidents frequently occur are poorly designed, NPP legislative caucus whip Chiu Hsien-chih (邱顯智) said, adding that the government needs to identify the design issues that contribute to frequent accidents so that deaths and injuries can be reduced.

From left, New Power Party Legislator Claire Wang, legislative caucus whip Chiu Hsien-chih and deputy caucus whip Chen Jiau-hua speak to reporters in Taipei yesterday calling on the government to improve traffic safety. Photo: Liu Hsin-de, Taipei Times

The government also needs to raise the amount budgeted to make roads safe, Chiu said.

Although former minister of transportation and communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) had promised that funding for road safety would be increased “many fold,” the ministry’s budget plan for the next fiscal year only allocates NT$328 million (US$11.78 million) to road safety enhancements, Chiu said.

While this is about NT$30 million more than last year, it only accounts for 1.19 percent of the ministry’s budget, Chiu added.

“While the Executive Yuan has allocated a special budget of NT$840 billion to contain the spread of COVID-19 and give relief funds to affected businesses, the government must take more aggressive action against ‘traffic violence,’ which takes 3,000 lives per year,” he said.

The money should be used to design better roads, rather than to subsidize the purchase of electronic equipment by law enforcement authorities to catch motorists breaking traffic laws, Chiu said.

The public should be informed of fatal traffic accidents on a weekly basis, he said.

Chen Ro-jinn’s death was not only a tragedy, but also the result of negligence by transportation officials over the years, NPP deputy caucus whip Chen Jiau-hua (陳椒華) said.

“The accident happened at a section of road where traffic interweaves during peak hours. In addition, cyclists and scooter riders must share the same traffic lane. All of these factors increased the risk of a traffic accident,” she said.