CRIME
Robbers still at large
Taoyuan police are still searching for an armed suspect who robbed two security guards at a convenience store in Sinwu District (新屋) and fled with NT$518,000 (US$18,582) yesterday. The Sinwu police precinct said that a man armed with a pistol entered a convenience store on Zhongshan E Road at about 10am just as the guards were putting money into an automated teller machine. The man fired a warning shot, which hit the cash box holding the money being put into the machine, and told them to hand over the cash, police said. The robber immediately left with the stolen cash, and no injuries were reported, police said. A vehicle used during the robbery was found later in the day. Police said that the same convenience store reported an ATM heist in March 2019, in which suspects made away with NT$1.26 million by dragging the entire machine away with iron chains.
JUSTICE
Taiwan improves ranking
Taiwan has been ranked 25th in the category of “fairly administered justice” by the International Institute for Management Development (IMD), a business education school in Lausanne, Switzerland, Judicial Yuan spokesman Chang Yung-hung (張永宏) said. Taiwan’s place on the list is its best showing in the justice category of the IMD World Competitiveness Rankings, with its previous best showing last year at 31, and 13 notches higher since 2018. This progress shows that the Judicial Yuan’s multiple reforms have been effective. The IMD has issued the list annually since 1989, ranking competitiveness based on economic performance, governmental efficacy, corporate efficacy and level of infrastructure.
ACADEMIA
French grants in the works
The French Office in Taipei and Kaohsiung-based National Sun Yat-sen University (NSYSU) signed a memorandum of understanding on Thursday to create a scholarship program that encourages students from the university to pursue short-term exchanges or dual degree programs in France. Under the terms, NSYSU would provide up to NT$90,000 per semester per year, while the French office would offer travel expenses. Up to 10 NSYSU students are to be awarded scholarships each year. The French government awards a variety of scholarships to foreign students to study in France, including one that pays tuition fees and accommodation based on social criteria, NSYSU said. The university has 26 sister schools in France along with established exchange programs, and dual degree programs at four of the schools.
DIVERSITY
LGBTQ+ chatbot offers help
The Taipei-based Taiwan Tongzhi (LGBTQ+) Hotline Association has posted a chatbot online aimed at offering counseling to members of the LGBTQ+ community conflicted about telling others about their sexual orientation. Although Taiwan legalized same-sex unions in May 2019, traditional values about marriage remain entrenched in many parts of society, leaving gay men and women reluctant to reveal their sexuality. The group said it has established chatrooms on Facebook and Instagram in cooperation with the two social platforms. The association said a wide range of content provided by the chatbot in its chatrooms can provide guidance and companionship to LGBTQ+ members to those hiding their sexual orientation from family or friends.
Days after it was banned in China, a Mandarin ballad satirizing nationalistic Chinese Internet users is trending at No. 1 on YouTube in Taiwan and Hong Kong. Fragile (玻璃心), by Taiwan-based Malaysian rapper Namewee (黃明志) and Australian singer Kimberley Chen (陳芳語), offers a tongue-in-cheek apology to “little pink” Internet users, a disparaging term that describes patriotic “keyboard warriors” from China. After racking up more than 9 million views on YouTube, the song reached No. 3 on the site in Malaysia on Thursday, according to Kworb, a Web site that analyzes music data from around the world. It is also the only Chinese-language
NO CHANGE: US officials indicated that the ‘one China’ policy remains in place, while the NATO chief avoided discussing Biden’s comment in an effort to ease tensions US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Friday that the Pentagon would continue to support Taiwan’s military, but he declined to say if US troops would defend the island against China, after US President Joe Biden said there was a US “commitment” to do so. “As we’ve done over multiple administrations, we will continue to help Taiwan with the sorts of capabilities that it needs to defend itself,” Austin said at NATO headquarters. “So we’ll stay focused on those things, and I won’t engage in any hypotheticals with respect to Taiwan,” he told reporters. Biden on Thursday sparked a new firestorm
PROTECTION: The Ministry of Health and Welfare is aiming for a full vaccination rate of 30 percent, and allowing mixed first and second doses to boost coverage rates Whether Taiwan reopens its borders would depend on the nation’s vaccination coverage rate and the COVID-19 situation in other countries, Deputy Minister of Health and Welfare Shih Chung-liang (石崇良) said yesterday. The Ministry of Health and Welfare is aiming for a 70 percent first-dose vaccination coverage and 30 percent two-dose coverage as part of its consideration, Shih told a media briefing following the weekly Cabinet meeting. In spite of a relatively stable COVID-19 situation in Taiwan, and calls from foreign missions and businesses in the country to allow more international travelers, the government is maintaining strict border control measures. Since March last year,
HYPERSONIC WEAPON: A spokesman said that it is the armed forces’ job to have a full grasp of Chinese weapons systems, but had no comment on deliveries of F-16s Taiwan is closely monitoring China’s latest advanced weapons development, a military spokesman said yesterday, in response to media reports that Beijing tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile earlier this year. “It is the armed forces’ job to have a full grasp of the Chinese communist regime’s latest developments in terms of armaments and advanced weapon systems,” Ministry of National Defense spokesman Shih Shun-wen (史順文) told a news briefing. The military would make a proper evaluation of China’s latest weapons, and develop a strategy and capabilities to safeguard national security, Shih said, without elaborating. Shih’s comments came after the Financial Times on Saturday last week