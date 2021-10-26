Taiwan News Quick Take

CRIME

Robbers still at large

Taoyuan police are still searching for an armed suspect who robbed two security guards at a convenience store in Sinwu District (新屋) and fled with NT$518,000 (US$18,582) yesterday. The Sinwu police precinct said that a man armed with a pistol entered a convenience store on Zhongshan E Road at about 10am just as the guards were putting money into an automated teller machine. The man fired a warning shot, which hit the cash box holding the money being put into the machine, and told them to hand over the cash, police said. The robber immediately left with the stolen cash, and no injuries were reported, police said. A vehicle used during the robbery was found later in the day. Police said that the same convenience store reported an ATM heist in March 2019, in which suspects made away with NT$1.26 million by dragging the entire machine away with iron chains.

JUSTICE

Taiwan improves ranking

Taiwan has been ranked 25th in the category of “fairly administered justice” by the International Institute for Management Development (IMD), a business education school in Lausanne, Switzerland, Judicial Yuan spokesman Chang Yung-hung (張永宏) said. Taiwan’s place on the list is its best showing in the justice category of the IMD World Competitiveness Rankings, with its previous best showing last year at 31, and 13 notches higher since 2018. This progress shows that the Judicial Yuan’s multiple reforms have been effective. The IMD has issued the list annually since 1989, ranking competitiveness based on economic performance, governmental efficacy, corporate efficacy and level of infrastructure.

ACADEMIA

French grants in the works

The French Office in Taipei and Kaohsiung-based National Sun Yat-sen University (NSYSU) signed a memorandum of understanding on Thursday to create a scholarship program that encourages students from the university to pursue short-term exchanges or dual degree programs in France. Under the terms, NSYSU would provide up to NT$90,000 per semester per year, while the French office would offer travel expenses. Up to 10 NSYSU students are to be awarded scholarships each year. The French government awards a variety of scholarships to foreign students to study in France, including one that pays tuition fees and accommodation based on social criteria, NSYSU said. The university has 26 sister schools in France along with established exchange programs, and dual degree programs at four of the schools.

DIVERSITY

LGBTQ+ chatbot offers help

The Taipei-based Taiwan Tongzhi (LGBTQ+) Hotline Association has posted a chatbot online aimed at offering counseling to members of the LGBTQ+ community conflicted about telling others about their sexual orientation. Although Taiwan legalized same-sex unions in May 2019, traditional values about marriage remain entrenched in many parts of society, leaving gay men and women reluctant to reveal their sexuality. The group said it has established chatrooms on Facebook and Instagram in cooperation with the two social platforms. The association said a wide range of content provided by the chatbot in its chatrooms can provide guidance and companionship to LGBTQ+ members to those hiding their sexual orientation from family or friends.