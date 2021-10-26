Renowned primatologist Jane Goodall is scheduled to give a Tang Prize lecture on Nov. 20, part of a two-day online program featuring expert talks on law, science and Sinology, event organizers said, adding that the lectures and awards ceremony is to be broadcast live on the Tang Foundation’s Web site and YouTube channel.
The fourth edition of the awards recognizes notable contributions in the fields of sustainable development, biopharmaceutical science, Sinology and rule of law.
At 10am on Nov. 20, Professor Wang Gungwu (王賡武), winner of the Sinology prize for his “groundbreaking research on the Chinese world order, Chinese overseas and Chinese migratory experience,” is to deliver a lecture titled “From Wei to Shi: China’s Road.”
Following the virtual awards ceremony, sustainable development laureate Goodall is to present a lecture at 5pm titled “Reasons for Hope.”
Goodall was honored for “her groundbreaking discovery in primatology, which has redefined human-animal relationships, and for her lifelong unparalleled dedication to the conservation of Earth’s environment,” event organizers said.
Goodall’s talk is scheduled to be followed by talks from the three laureates who are being recognized “for their efforts in furthering the rule of law and its institutions through education and advocacy,” they said.
Goodall is to be followed by the Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association lecture at 7:30pm on the “Impact of PIL (Public Interest Litigation).”
Following at 8pm is a lecture titled “Public Interest Litigation in Undemocratic Arab Contexts: Lessons from the Legal Agenda Experiences,” by a representative of Lebanon-based advocacy group the Legal Agenda.
The final scheduled speakers are two members of the Colombian human-rights group Dejusticia: The Center for Law, Justice and Society, with a presentation titled “Strategic Litigation, Democracy, and Social Justice: A Perspective from Dejusticia and Global South” at 8:45pm.
On Nov. 27, talks from the Tang Prize’s three biopharmaceutical laureates are scheduled.
The speakers have been recognized for “their development of cytokine-targeting biological therapies for the treatment of inflammatory diseases,” the organizers said.
The program is to begin with Charles Dinarello’s lecture titled “Interleukin-1, the Prime Mediator of Systemic and Local Inflammation” at 4pm, followed by Marc Feldmann’s lecture titled “Translating Molecular Insights in Autoimmunity into Effective Therapy” at 5pm, and Tadamitsu Kishimo closing the day with his lecture titled “Interleukin-6: From Arthritis to CAR-T and COVID-19” at 6pm.
The awards were originally to take place last year, but were delayed due to COVID-19 concerns.
An independent selection committee organized by Academia Sinica was responsible for the nomination and selection of the award winners.
