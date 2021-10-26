The UN must not succumb to Beijing’s political pressure and unduly expand the interpretation of UN Resolution 2758 to exclude Taiwan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday on the 50th anniversary of the resolution recognizing the People’s Republic of China (PRC) as the sole Chinese representative to the UN.
The resolution, passed on Oct. 25, 1971, also states the decision of the UN General Assembly to “expel forthwith the representatives of Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) from the place which they unlawfully occupy at the United Nations and in all the organizations related to it.”
Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) in a morning commemoration of the resolution in Beijing yesterday extolled China’s contributions to the UN over the past five decades, saying that the decision was “a victory for the Chinese people and a victory for people of the world.”
Photo: AFP
Ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) yesterday said that the resolution was a product of its time and only addresses the issue of China’s representation in the UN, not the PRC’s right to represent the people of Taiwan.
That Taiwan is an advanced democracy, gained through its own process of democratization, is widely recognized around the world, she said, adding that only Taiwan’s elected leaders have the right to represent its 23.5 million people internationally, including at the UN.
“The PRC has never for a single day ruled Taiwan, naturally negating any claim to represent Taiwan on the world stage,” she said.
Reiterating the UN’s position that the post-COVID-19 era requires cooperation from all global stakeholders, Ou said that Taiwan has the will and ability to contribute.
The ministry therefore calls on the UN to stand firm against Chinese pressure to expand the interpretation of Resolution 2758 to exclude Taiwan, Ou said.
She also urged the UN to look favorably on Taiwan’s desire to contribute and allow it to participate meaningfully in the organization and its related agencies.
The Mainland Affairs Council in a statement said that it “noted” Xi’s remarks, saying that international rules should be based on facts and legal principles.
Resolution 2758 does not address the issue of Taiwan’s representation at the UN, nor does it address the relationship between the PRC and Taiwan, it said.
Beijing has unilaterally inserted its so-called “one China” principle into the resolution in an attempt to belittle Taiwan and deprive it of its sovereignty in contravention of the UN’s own universal principles, the council added.
Meanwhile, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) in his response to the anniversary said that the Republic of China’s (ROC) founding role in the UN should not be forgotten, and called on President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) to declare this historical fact.
As a sovereign, independent nation, the ROC has the right to participate in international organizations, Chu said.
However, it is important to obtain genuine participation through pragmatic communication and international support, he added.
Chu thanked the US for its long-term support for Taiwan’s participation in the WHO as an observer, but stressed the need to obtain more support for this to become a reality, especially through cross-strait communication.
Additional reporting by Lin Liang-sheng and Chen Yu-fu
Days after it was banned in China, a Mandarin ballad satirizing nationalistic Chinese Internet users is trending at No. 1 on YouTube in Taiwan and Hong Kong. Fragile (玻璃心), by Taiwan-based Malaysian rapper Namewee (黃明志) and Australian singer Kimberley Chen (陳芳語), offers a tongue-in-cheek apology to “little pink” Internet users, a disparaging term that describes patriotic “keyboard warriors” from China. After racking up more than 9 million views on YouTube, the song reached No. 3 on the site in Malaysia on Thursday, according to Kworb, a Web site that analyzes music data from around the world. It is also the only Chinese-language
NO CHANGE: US officials indicated that the ‘one China’ policy remains in place, while the NATO chief avoided discussing Biden’s comment in an effort to ease tensions US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Friday that the Pentagon would continue to support Taiwan’s military, but he declined to say if US troops would defend the island against China, after US President Joe Biden said there was a US “commitment” to do so. “As we’ve done over multiple administrations, we will continue to help Taiwan with the sorts of capabilities that it needs to defend itself,” Austin said at NATO headquarters. “So we’ll stay focused on those things, and I won’t engage in any hypotheticals with respect to Taiwan,” he told reporters. Biden on Thursday sparked a new firestorm
PROTECTION: The Ministry of Health and Welfare is aiming for a full vaccination rate of 30 percent, and allowing mixed first and second doses to boost coverage rates Whether Taiwan reopens its borders would depend on the nation’s vaccination coverage rate and the COVID-19 situation in other countries, Deputy Minister of Health and Welfare Shih Chung-liang (石崇良) said yesterday. The Ministry of Health and Welfare is aiming for a 70 percent first-dose vaccination coverage and 30 percent two-dose coverage as part of its consideration, Shih told a media briefing following the weekly Cabinet meeting. In spite of a relatively stable COVID-19 situation in Taiwan, and calls from foreign missions and businesses in the country to allow more international travelers, the government is maintaining strict border control measures. Since March last year,
HYPERSONIC WEAPON: A spokesman said that it is the armed forces’ job to have a full grasp of Chinese weapons systems, but had no comment on deliveries of F-16s Taiwan is closely monitoring China’s latest advanced weapons development, a military spokesman said yesterday, in response to media reports that Beijing tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile earlier this year. “It is the armed forces’ job to have a full grasp of the Chinese communist regime’s latest developments in terms of armaments and advanced weapon systems,” Ministry of National Defense spokesman Shih Shun-wen (史順文) told a news briefing. The military would make a proper evaluation of China’s latest weapons, and develop a strategy and capabilities to safeguard national security, Shih said, without elaborating. Shih’s comments came after the Financial Times on Saturday last week