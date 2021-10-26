Ministry calls on UN to resist Beijing

INVALID RESOLUTION: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the 50-year-old decision only regards China’s place in the UN, not its right to represent Taiwan

By Kayleigh Madjar / Staff writer, with CNA





The UN must not succumb to Beijing’s political pressure and unduly expand the interpretation of UN Resolution 2758 to exclude Taiwan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday on the 50th anniversary of the resolution recognizing the People’s Republic of China (PRC) as the sole Chinese representative to the UN.

The resolution, passed on Oct. 25, 1971, also states the decision of the UN General Assembly to “expel forthwith the representatives of Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) from the place which they unlawfully occupy at the United Nations and in all the organizations related to it.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) in a morning commemoration of the resolution in Beijing yesterday extolled China’s contributions to the UN over the past five decades, saying that the decision was “a victory for the Chinese people and a victory for people of the world.”

The UN logo is pictured at UN Headquarters in New York on Sept. 24, 2019. Photo: AFP

Ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) yesterday said that the resolution was a product of its time and only addresses the issue of China’s representation in the UN, not the PRC’s right to represent the people of Taiwan.

That Taiwan is an advanced democracy, gained through its own process of democratization, is widely recognized around the world, she said, adding that only Taiwan’s elected leaders have the right to represent its 23.5 million people internationally, including at the UN.

“The PRC has never for a single day ruled Taiwan, naturally negating any claim to represent Taiwan on the world stage,” she said.

Reiterating the UN’s position that the post-COVID-19 era requires cooperation from all global stakeholders, Ou said that Taiwan has the will and ability to contribute.

The ministry therefore calls on the UN to stand firm against Chinese pressure to expand the interpretation of Resolution 2758 to exclude Taiwan, Ou said.

She also urged the UN to look favorably on Taiwan’s desire to contribute and allow it to participate meaningfully in the organization and its related agencies.

The Mainland Affairs Council in a statement said that it “noted” Xi’s remarks, saying that international rules should be based on facts and legal principles.

Resolution 2758 does not address the issue of Taiwan’s representation at the UN, nor does it address the relationship between the PRC and Taiwan, it said.

Beijing has unilaterally inserted its so-called “one China” principle into the resolution in an attempt to belittle Taiwan and deprive it of its sovereignty in contravention of the UN’s own universal principles, the council added.

Meanwhile, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) in his response to the anniversary said that the Republic of China’s (ROC) founding role in the UN should not be forgotten, and called on President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) to declare this historical fact.

As a sovereign, independent nation, the ROC has the right to participate in international organizations, Chu said.

However, it is important to obtain genuine participation through pragmatic communication and international support, he added.

Chu thanked the US for its long-term support for Taiwan’s participation in the WHO as an observer, but stressed the need to obtain more support for this to become a reality, especially through cross-strait communication.

Additional reporting by Lin Liang-sheng and Chen Yu-fu