Cancer causes four-year shorter life expectancy

SHIFTING BURDEN: Among the three most common causes of death, only the share of pneumonia deaths declined last year, Ministry of the Interior data showed

By Wu Su-wei and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The life expectancy of people with malignant tumors was 4.02 years shorter than that of the general public last year, Ministry of the Interior data released yesterday showed.

Malignant tumors were the leading cause of death in the nation last year, followed by heart diseases, which reduced the average life expectancy by 1.61 years, according to the statistics, which the ministry compiled from Ministry of Health and Welfare data.

The average life expectancy was 81.32 years last year, the statistics showed.

Malignant tumors have been the leading cause of death for Taiwanese for more than 39 years.

Last year, 50,161 people died from the condition, the statistics showed.

The share of deaths caused by malignant tumors has been rising for the past four years, the interior ministry said.

Last year, 27 percent of deaths were due to the condition, it added.

The third-most common cause of death was pneumonia, even though the share of deaths from the condition declined last year for the first time since 2014, the interior ministry said

Pneumonia weighed on the average life expectancy by 1.06 years, compared with 1.13 years in 2019.

Men were more likely to die from malignant tumors, pneumonia, cerebrovascular disease, accidents, chronic lower respiratory diseases, chronic liver diseases and liver cirrhosis, the statistics showed.

Women were more likely to die from cardiovascular disease, diabetes, hypertension-related diseases, nephritis, nephrotic syndrome and other kidney diseases, it showed.