Legal standards for pre-1995 buildings proposed

The Ministry of the Interior on Thursday approved a draft amendment to the Condominium Administration Act (公寓大廈管理條例), which, if passed by the Legislative Yuan, would mandate the creation of management committees for unsafe and old buildings built before 1995.

Following a deadly fire in Kaohsiung last week that killed 46 people and injured several others, the safety of Taiwan’s aging buildings has attracted concern.

However, the act does not apply to buildings constructed before 1995, the year it was passed.

Sixty-six percent of buildings built before 1995 have a management committee or a manager, and have registered with the Ministry of the Interior.

However, 8,506 buildings have so far not established such a committee, according to the ministry’s Construction and Planning Agency.

The draft amendment would require all old buildings to create a management committee or elect a manager within a set time limit.

The local government would be required to subsidize the cost of doing so, according to a statement issued by the ministry on Thursday.

A management committee or a manager is responsible for repairs and maintenance relating to public sanitation, fire safety equipment and related facilities in buildings.

The amendment also requires the management committee to draft a maintenance plan, purchase public liability insurance and list punitive measures, the ministry said.

Standards for the recognition of unsafe and old buildings are yet to be announced.