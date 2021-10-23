Majority in Taiwan would like political overhaul: survey

Staff Writer, with CNA





A survey released by nonpartisan US think tank the Pew Research Center on Thursday showed that 57 percent of Taiwanese were satisfied with Taiwan’s democracy, far lower than that of other countries, including Singapore, and that Taiwan was also among several advanced economies whose people believe their political system needs major changes or a complete overhaul.

“As citizens around the world continue to grapple with a global pandemic and the changes it has brought to their everyday lives, many are also expressing a desire for political change,” the center said.

The finding was part of a survey that focuses on views of democracy and the desire for political, economic and healthcare reform in 17 advanced economies: Taiwan, the US, Canada, France, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Sweden, Spain, Italy, Greece, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea and Singapore.

The survey showed that 57 percent of those polled in Taiwan were satisfied with the way democracy was working, but 56 percent believe their political system needs major changes or a complete overhaul.

Compared with Taiwan, several countries had a higher percentage of respondents satisfied with their democratic processes, including Singapore, which topped the list at 82 percent, followed by Sweden (79 percent), New Zealand (76 percent), Canada (66 percent), Germany (65 percent), the Netherlands (65 percent), Australia (64 percent) and the UK (60 percent).

The survey also showed that more than two-thirds of respondents want political change in Italy, Spain, the US, South Korea, Greece, France, Belgium and Japan.

Regarding economic reform, views were roughly split across the 17 economies surveyed, the center said, adding that calls for reform were highest, about 85 percent, in Italy, Greece and Spain.

In Taiwan, only 49 percent of those polled believed economic reform was necessary, while the majority expressed that their healthcare system does not need changing.

“Roughly half or more in seven nations think the healthcare system needs major changes or needs to be completely reformed, and in the US and Greece, roughly three in four express this view,” the center said.

The Pew Research Center survey was conducted from Feb. 1 to May 26 among 18,850 adults.