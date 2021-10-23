Biden defines US role in attack: expert

Staff writer, with CNA





US President Joe Biden’s remarks about protecting Taiwan shows Washington’s policy is steering toward “strategic clarity,” although it does not change its policy toward Taiwan, observers in Taipei said yesterday.

Biden on Thursday answered “yes” when asked during a CNN town hall meeting whether he could pledge to protect Taiwan.

“I don’t want a cold war with China. I just want to make China understand that we are not going to step back, we are not going to change any of our views,” Biden told host Anderson Cooper in Baltimore, Maryland.

Pressed on whether he would come to Taiwan’s defense if China tried to attack, Biden responded: “Yes, we have a commitment to do that.”

A White House spokesperson later said that Biden did not announce a change in US policy.

Yen Chen-shen (嚴震生), an adjunct research fellow at National Chengchi University’s Institute of International Relations, said yesterday that Biden’s remarks do not show any change in the US’ commitment to Taiwan.

The US would not inactively watch Taiwan fall, but Taiwan must still prepare to defend itself, he said.

The US’ Taiwan Relations Act states that the US should provide Taiwan with defensive weapons, but it does not stretch to defending Taiwan militarily, he added.

Yen said that the US has no obligation to defend Taiwan in an attack, given that the two sides are not bound by any security treaties. The US is only committed by treaty to defending NATO allies Japan and South Korea.

Nonetheless, Washington is determined to assist Taiwan in its defense, supply the nation with defensive weapons and help with military training, Yen said.

The US might also provide Taiwan with military intelligence on China when necessary, he added.

Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) said that Biden’s remarks could be viewed as a momentous announcement, signaling that Washington’s policy toward Taiwan has moved from strategic ambiguity to clarity.

For Biden, the importance of Taiwan’s security is comparable to that of the US’ NATO allies Japan and South Korea, to which it has explicit defense commitments, he added.

Biden’s comparison of Taiwan with those allies during a media interview in August was considered a slip of tongue or a one-time statement, but Thursday’s remarks could be regarded as a policy statement, Wang said.

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Charles Chen (陳以信), one of the conveners of the legislature’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee, said that Biden’s statement is positive, although it is within the parameters of the US’ Taiwan Relations Act

Washington has not changed its policy toward Taiwan and Taiwanese should not read too much into the remark, he said.

