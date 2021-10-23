The government is planning to create a legal basis for the nation’s efforts to reach net carbon neutrality by 2050 by amending the Greenhouse Gas Reduction and Management Act (溫室氣體減量及管理法) and renaming it the “Climate Change Response Act,” the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) said on Thursday.
The draft amendment changes the emissions goal stipulated in the act to “net zero” by 2050, the EPA said, adding that the act currently only aims at a 50 percent reduction in emissions from 2005 levels.
Efficient use of energy is the key to carbon neutrality, and the draft amendment introduces mechanisms that would control and reduce emissions in the manufacturing, transportation and construction industries, the EPA said.
The regulations would counter recently emerging pollution sources by using the best available technologies and step up incentives for companies, factories and local governments to voluntarily cut emissions, it said.
The draft amendment would introduce a carbon tax to fund efforts to limit greenhouse gas emissions, develop low-carbon or carbon-negative technologies or industries, subsidize investment in technologies that decrease greenhouse gas emissions, and develop a low-carbon economy, it said.
The draft amendment also introduces a standard to calculate the carbon content in products, and taxes would be levied on carbon-heavy products to increase competitiveness in the global market, it said.
The draft amendment allows the government to enforce carbon footprint management, and encourages producers to provide low-carbon alternatives by increasing the responsibility manufacturers shoulder, it added.
The draft amendment includes regulations for the capture, reuse and storage of carbon emissions, it said.
The EPA has been in discussions with representatives of industries that would be affected by the new rules and has held public meetings, as required by law, it said.
The EPA welcomes feedback from the public and the corporate sector during the next 60 days, it said.
