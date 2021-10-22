Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





SOCIETY

Body of young girl found

A young girl who was the last person still missing after six people were swept into New Taipei City’s Beishih River (北勢溪) during a group outing on Saturday last week was found dead yesterday. A body was found in the downstream part of the river and confirmed to be an eight-year-old girl surnamed Liu (劉), who was part of a group of 16 adults and 15 children on an outing organized by a Taipei-based outdoor experience firm. The group set out for the historic trail before turning back due to heavy rain. On their way back, the group was attempting to cross the river via a check dam when two adults and four children were swept into the water. The check dam was not part of the designated walking route and lacked safety features such as railings.

SOCIETY

Mass illness at girls’ school

A total of 142 students and faculty members at Sacred Heart Girls’ High School in New Taipei City were taken to hospitals in the city and in Taipei early yesterday after coming down with stomach pain and diarrhea, in what is believed to be a case of mass food poisoning, the school said. The 141 students and one teacher, who live in the school’s dormitories, fell ill on Wednesday evening after eating meals provided by a catering service contracted by the school, principal Sophie Wei (魏雪玲) said. As of press time, they were all in stable condition and 53 students had been discharged, Wei said. The New Taipei City Department of Health has collected samples of the food for analysis and is awaiting the results. Meals will be provided by a different catering service for the time being, the school said.

MUSIC

Mini symphony premieres

The National Symphony Orchestra is to premiere the second piece in its “One-minute Symphony Project” at a concert in Taipei today. The performance at the National Concert Hall is to begin with the 1-minute composition Falling (墜落之時) by Cheng Ya-tzu (鄭雅慈), one of the up-and-coming Taiwanese composers the project is eager to promote and nurture, the orchestra said in a statement. The project, which asks musicians to compose a piece of exactly 1 minute in length, was planned by the group’s artistic adviser, Jun Markl, who took up the post for the 2021-2022 season that began this summer. Markl said he hoped the project could unearth talented young composers who can write music that represents Taiwan’s sound. The first piece presented by the project was Chou Jun-ying’s (周潤瑩) Trauma at a concert on Oct. 8. The concert today is to conducted by Wu Yao-yu (吳曜宇), winner of the 53rd Besancon International Competition for Young Conductors in France in 2013.

SOCIETY

Pet protection rules passed

The New Taipei City Council yesterday passed the New Taipei City Ordinance for Animal Protection, mandating that all pet owners must use leads, boxes or other appropriate containers with which to constrain pet movements. The ordinance has been forwarded to the Executive Yuan for review, and if approved, is expected to take effect next year. Aside from proposing a fine of NT$3,000 to NT$15,000 for offenders, the ordinance would mandate that owners inform the New Taipei City Animal Protection Office if they no longer wish to care for a pet and would be given 30 days to reconsider their decision. It also includes articles that obligate veterinary clinics to report cases of animal abuse or abandonment to the Animal Protection Office.