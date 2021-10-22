Copies of book on lighthouse keepers destroyed: bureau

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





The Maritime and Port Bureau yesterday said it had inadvertently destroyed 2,000 copies of a picture book by Taiwanese artist Chen Min-yu (陳旻昱).

Chen, widely known by his pen name Yumichen (玉米辰), is often compared to Japanese animator and manga artist Hayao Miyazaki.

He was invited by the bureau to publish a book on lighthouse keepers, which the bureau completed printing in April.

An undated photograph shows an illustrated book by artist Chen Min-yu, also known by his pen name Yumichen. Photo courtesy of artist Chen Min-yu

However, on Wednesday night, Chen wrote on Facebook that Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) had ordered that the book be reprinted after he took over the post on April 20 from Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍).

Lin, as the transport minister at the time, had written a preface for the book.

“Apparently, whatever the minister says goes,” Chen wrote.

In response, Wang wrote on Facebook that he had told the bureau that the artist and the bureau deserve the credit for the publication of the book, and that he did not want it to feature a picture of him or a preface written by him.

He added that he had told bureau Director-General Yeh Hsieh-lung (葉協隆) that the bureau must keep the books that have already been printed.

However, the bureau said it found out yesterday morning that all 2,000 copies of the picture book in its warehouse have been accidentally destroyed.

Civil servants periodically destroy or shred old government documents, the bureau said, adding that Wang and Yeh did not know that the books had been destroyed.

The bureau said that it had spent NT$300,000 to print the book, and a new version has been reprinted.

“We decided to reprint the books after the printing firm told us that changing the cover of a hardcover book is technically unfeasible,” the bureau said.

The new version of the book has the name of the bureau — rather than the Ministry of Transportation and Communications — on the cover, and a preface by Yeh, it added.