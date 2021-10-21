The government has limited means when asking telecoms to lower 5G fees, despite customer complaints, the National Communications Commission (NCC) said yesterday.
The nation’s 5G services came under scrutiny at a meeting at the legislature’s Transportation Committee last week, as the technology’s penetration rate remained at about 12 percent since telecoms launched services in June last year.
Lawmakers said that one of the main reasons that people did not upgrade their 4G services to the faster standards was the high rates, urging the NCC to meet with telecom representatives to negotiate their prices within two weeks.
NCC Chairman Chen Yaw-shyang (陳耀祥) and other commissioners are to meet with telecoms at 2pm today, NCC Vice Chairman Wong Po-tsung (翁柏宗) told reporters at the commission’s weekly media briefing.
Chen had told lawmakers that he would use the meeting to convey users’ expectations for cheaper 5G rates, but Wong said that the commission lacks the administrative tools to force telecoms to lower their rates.
None of Taiwan’s telecoms has met the criteria to be considered a significant market player in the 4G or 5G markets, which would require a market share of 40 percent or more, he said.
“As such, telecoms can set retail service prices on their own, without having to secure approvals from the NCC,” Wong said, adding that users are free to choose telecom services based on their needs.
Although Taiwan was one of the first countries to issue 5G licenses, its 5G ecosystem has not yet matured in terms of availability and service coverage rate, Wong said.
Compared with other countries, Taiwan’s telecoms spent more money securing 5G licenses and constructing 5G networks, which they take into account when setting retail prices, he said.
“We can tell telecoms during the meeting that they should inform their customers about 5G service coverage rates before they sign contracts. Otherwise, it would become a source of consumer disputes,” he said.
Telecoms would have to offer subsidies for smartphone purchases and other incentives before more 4G users migrate to 5G, Wong said.
As of last month, Taiwan had about 3.89 million 5G service subscribers and more than 25 million 4G subscribers, NCC data showed.
Chunghwa Telecom president Harrison Kuo (郭水義), Taiwan Mobile president Jamie Lin (林之晨), Far Eastone Telecommunications president Chee Ching (井琪), Taiwan Star president Cliff Lai (賴弦五) and Asia Pacific Telecom president Huang Nan-ren (黃南仁) have been invited to attend the meeting.
Industry observers said that telecoms are unlikely to drop their fees for 5G services to NT$499 per month, as they did with 4G fees when the services were introduced, given that they are still at the stage of expanding coverage rates.
A 5G unlimited data service costs about NT$1,399 per month, the world’s lowest rate, they said.
