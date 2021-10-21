COVID-19 tests for air travel to outlying islands not required

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





Domestic air passengers departing for offshore islands from airports in Taipei, Taichung, Tainan, Kaohsiung and Chiayi County will not be asked to take rapid tests for COVID-19 anymore, as the pandemic has shown signs of easing in Taiwan proper, the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) said on Tuesday night.

Due to the spike in domestically transmitted cases of COVID-19 in Taiwan proper in May, people traveling to Penghu, Kinmen and Lienchiang (Matsu) counties had since June 2 been asked to take rapid COVID-19 tests at the five airports if they had symptoms of SARS-CoV-2 virus within two weeks of departure.

Those who did not have symptoms could also take the test voluntarily.

Passengers board a Uni Air ATR 72 turboprop airplane bound for Kinmen on Sept. 1. Photo: CNA

The Penghu, Kinmen and Lienchiang county governments on Thursday last week lifted the requirement for mandatory rapid testing for all inbound travelers, the CAA said.

“Following a careful assessment by the Central Epidemic Command Center, we have decided to suspend the operations of rapid testing stations at domestic airports in Taipei, Taichung, Tainan, Kaohsiung and Chiayi County,” it said.

However, airport terminals will continue to display signs reminding passengers not to board flights if they have symptoms of COVID-19 and should be tested at hospitals immediately, the agency said.

Passengers will still have to fill out health declaration forms when they check in and submit them to airline ground crew, the agency said.

If passengers declare that they have symptoms of COVID-19, airlines are entitled to stop them from boarding based on the terms listed in the standardized contract governing the transport of domestic air passengers, the CAA said.

Airport security guards will assist passengers with symptoms in seeking medical attention, it said.

“We will closely monitor changes in the disease prevention policy stipulated by the CECC and will reopen airport rapid testing stations if necessary,” it added.