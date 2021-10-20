The number of people in formal furlough programs rose last week as strict border controls amid the COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on the transportation and tourism sectors, the Ministry of Labor said on Monday.
The number of workers on registered unpaid leave programs rose by 1,650 from 27,050 on Oct. 7 to 28,700 on Friday last week, ministry data showed.
The number of firms with furlough programs rose by 126 in one week to 3,047, the data showed.
Department of Labor Standards and Equal Employment specialist Li Yi-hsuan (李怡萱) said that border controls continued to affect the transportation industry, in particular international flights.
The support service industry, which is largely comprised of travel agencies, also felt the pinch, Li said.
In the transportation and warehousing industries, the number of people on unpaid leave programs rose to 2,261 last week from 1,861 a week earlier, while the number of companies with programs in place grew to 130 from 121, the ministry said.
In the support service industry, 9,328 workers took unpaid leave, up from 9,011 a week earlier, and the number of employers with furlough programs rose to 1,308 from 1,280, it said.
Tight border controls are expected to continue to affect the two sectors, Li said.
In the lodging, and food and beverage industries, the number of workers in furlough programs rose to 8,899 from 8,343 a week earlier as a large-scale restaurant chain continued to implement its unpaid leave program, the ministry said.
The number of employers in the industries rose to 457, from 441 previously, it said.
As long as the COVID-19 situation in Taiwan remains stable, employment in consumer-oriented sectors, such as the lodging and the food and beverage sector, will improve, Li said.
The ministry updates its furloughed worker data on the first, eighth, 16th and 24th of each month.
Most of the enterprises that implement furlough programs are firms that employ fewer than 50 people, ministry data show.
Unpaid leave programs typically last for fewer than three months and involve employees taking five to eight days of unpaid leave per month, the data show.
