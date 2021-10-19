Recall part of ‘generational war’: expert

‘POLITICS OF HATRED’: After unseating Wang Hao-yu, the ‘aging’ KMT targeted Chen Po-wei and next plans to go after independent Legislator Freddy Lim, Wang Hao said

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





Youth groups yesterday joined pan-green camp politicians in calling for registered Taichung voters to return to the city on Saturday to vote against the recall of Taiwan Statebuilding Party Legislator Chen Po-wei (陳柏惟), which a commentator said was part of the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) “generational war.”

Strategy and Public Research Institute of Taiwan deputy director Chang Yu-shau (張宇韶) called the recall unjustified, saying that the rules were unfair and it was part of the KMT’s “politics of hatred.”

“The young generation represents our nation’s hope for the future,” Chang said, adding that young eligible voters returning home to vote was critical to keeping Chen in the legislature.

Taichung City Councilor Lin Te-yu speaks at a city council meeting yesterday behind a sign that reads: “Recall: Is city government neutral?” Photo: Su Chin-feng, Taipei Times

Author and political commentator Wang Hao (汪浩) said the KMT was using recall votes as part of its “generational war” against young Taiwanese.

“The KMT is an aging party, mainly full of elderly men holding on to power,” he said. “The party’s own data show that less than 4 percent of its members are 40 years old or younger.”

The KMT and other pan-blue camp parties have initiated several recall votes targeting young politicians, such as former Taoyuan city councilor Wang Hao-yu (王浩宇), who was recalled in January; Kaohsiung City Councilor Huang Jie (黃捷), who withstood her recall election in February; and now Chen, Wang Hao said, adding that the next target would be independent Legislator Freddy Lim (林昶佐).

They are all politicians who represent young Taiwanese “fighting against old-style politics” and who do not fit in with the traditional Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), he said.

Taiwan Statebuilding Party officials said in a statement that the KMT has 38 seats in the legislature, 15 city mayors or county commissioners, and holds 394 other local elected offices.

“From election results based on ballots cast, the KMT has received about NT$236 million [US$8.42 million] in annual financial subsidies to political parties,” it said.

The KMT’s political power, wealth and other resources greatly outmatch those of smaller parties, showing that the Chen recall election is an “unfair battle, like a fight between a whale and a shrimp,” the statement added.

Vincent Chao (趙怡翔), former head of the political division at the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Washington and DPP candidate for Taipei city councilor, said the KMT was targeting young politicians “for revenge recalls.”

“The KMT took up the recall strategy to eliminate small political parties from Taiwan’s political landscape,” Chao said.

Former Taichung mayor Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) in a post online also called for people to vote against the recall of the city’s first Taiwan Statebuilding Party legislator.

“Chen is a young politician, and has a genuine love of our nation... why not give him more time to serve and train to become an even better politician?” Lin wrote. “Chen has served for less than two years, which is insufficient for him to learn all the ropes of legislative politics, yet Chen has already faced pervasive personal attacks and false accusations from an opposition party.”

“This revenge recall is a huge blow against the younger generation, and those with aspirations to serve in political offices and do good things for their hometowns. It could destroy Chen’s political career, and could also destroy the dreams of many young people in Taiwan,” he added.