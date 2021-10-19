Large motor vehicles not equipped with lateral protection devices are to incur fines of NT$12,000 to NT$24,000 after the legislature’s Transportation Committee gave preliminary approval to amendments to the Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act (道路交通管理處罰條例).
The existing act requires large passenger buses and cargo trucks to have dashboard cameras and auxiliary visual devices.
However, motorcyclists often get entangled in the wheels of large vehicles during collisions, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Hung Meng-kai (洪孟楷) said, adding that such accidents happen daily in Taiwan.
As a prevention measure, the amended act would mandate that large buses and trucks have lateral protection devices.
KMT Legislator Yang Chiung-ying (楊瓊瓔) proposed an amendment that would require passengers as young as four years old to wear seatbelts on a bus.
The committee approved the two amendments yesterday morning after extensive negotiations.
Drivers of large vehicles whose lateral protection devices fail to function would be fined NT$9,000 to NT$18,000.
Drivers of large commercial vehicles who do not wear their seatbelts while driving would be fined NT$2,000.
If they carry passengers aged four or older who do not wear their seatbelts while on board, the drivers would be fined NT$3,000 to NT$6,000.
The amendments stipulate that the Ministry of Transportation and Communications should show commercial vehicle drivers the correct way to wear a seatbelt and inform them of the enforcement date.
Drivers should also be told about circumstances in which they are not subject to any penalty, the amendments state.
‘SMEAR CAMPAIGN’: The ‘Global Times’ accused the DPP of offering politicians in Somaliland bribes and promoting Taiwanese independence by funding US think tanks The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday denounced China’s Global Times for disseminating disinformation about Taiwan, after the Chinese state-run newspaper claimed that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has been bribing Somaliland politicians. Taiwan in August last year inaugurated the Taiwan Representative Office in the Republic of Somaliland, which is the nation’s only representative office whose title uses just the name “Taiwan.” The East African country also established a representative office in Taipei, despite the absence of formal diplomatic relations. The Chinese-language Global Times on Monday accused the DPP of offering Somaliland politicians and their families considerable bribes, citing anonymous sources. The International Cooperation
Phase 2 clinical trial results of the Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp’s COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday were published on the Web site of The Lancet: Respiratory Medicine, in an early preview before publication. The study paves the way for other nations to issue emergency use authorizations or produce the Medigen vaccine, given The Lancet’s credibility as a highly respected medical journal with a rigorous peer-review process, Medigen’s international affairs director Lien Chia-en (連加恩) said. Lien said that the study is important as it proposes methods for converting international units for efficacy comparisons. The methods have been used for correlating the efficacy of hepatitis B
Ambassador Theaters on Tuesday announced that its Breeze Center cinemas in Taipei’s Songshan District (松山) would close late this month after screening thousands of major Hollywood movies and local favorites over two decades. Ambassador Theaters, one of the largest cinema chain operators in Taiwan, said that Oct. 25 would be the last day the Breeze Center cinemas screen movies, adding that its lease expires on that day. “We sincerely appreciate the support and recognition from audiences in Taipei over the past 20 years,” the company said. “We look forward to seeing you again in the future.” The cinemas started operating in 2001, upon
THREATS: Dismissing Beijing’s assertion that its military exercises only target Taiwanese separatists, Chiu Kuo-cheng said war has no regard for political affiliation In case Taiwan is attacked, the military will defend the nation and not stand by like “plastic toys,” Minister of National Defense Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) said yesterday at a meeting of the legislature’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee. Chiu was responding to Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) asking him to clarify his remark last week that “the military holds to the principle that we will not fire the first shot.” Wang asked Chiu whether he meant what he said literally or that Taiwan would not start a war. “The Republic of China will not start a war,” Chiu