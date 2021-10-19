In-person and virtual Art Taipei to open

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





Art Taipei, an annual contemporary art fair in its 28th year, is to open at the Taipei World Trade Center in Xinyi District (信義) on Thursday.

The fair is to bring together more than 4,000 works represented by 124 galleries from Taiwan and abroad, said the Taiwan Art Gallery Association, which organizes the event.

Despite fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, many leading galleries are to participate, the association said.

Curator Sean Hu speaks at a news conference in Taipei yesterday to promote the 28th annual Art Taipei contemporary art fair. Photo: CNA

The number of exhibitors is 30 percent higher than last year, it said.

Held in October every year, Art Taipei is an important platform for international art exchanges within the Asia-Pacific region, the association said.

One of the highlights at the event this year is to be a special photography exhibition presented in collaboration with international humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders (MSF), which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, it said.

The exhibition, titled En Route, is to feature more than 40 images taken by five photographers from international cooperative Magnum Photos, it said.

The powerful photographs in En Route underscore the conditions of refugees and people who have been displaced, while bearing witness to the organization’s ongoing medical intervention and the realities of humanitarian crises, MSF Taiwan executive director Ludivine Houdet said.

On Sunday, from 11am to 5pm, the Taipei Art Economy Research Centre (TAERC) and the Taiwan Film and Audiovisual Institute are to hold this year’s TAERC Forum in the fair’s lecture area.

Given the theme “Art Archive and IP Trends,” experts in the arts, law, museum studies and film are to discuss the field’s challenges and developments, organizers said.

Separately, the association has partnered with online marketplace Artsy to present an online viewing room, where 89 exhibitors would cater to English-speaking collectors, it said.

For the domestic audience, it has teamed up with art news Web site Art Emperor to offer an online viewing experience, where 77 galleries would cater to Chinese-speaking collectors, the association said.

The two online viewing rooms are to be on display from 2pm on Friday to 11:59pm on Nov. 5, it said.

The in-person show, which is to be held in the center’s Exhibition Hall 1, is to be open to VIPs on Thursday and the public on Friday, while it is to close on Monday next week.

The opening ceremony at 2pm on Thursday is to be attended by Vice President William Lai (賴清德), Minister of Culture Lee Yung-te (李永得) and Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), among other guests.