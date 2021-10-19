A woman surnamed Su (蘇) has been questioned and released on bail after she led an outing on Saturday that ended in six people being swept into New Taipei City’s Beishi River (北勢溪), with at least four of them dead and two still missing, the Keelung District Prosecutors’ Office said yesterday.
Su is under investigation for negligence resulting in death.
After being questioned by police and prosecutors, she was on Sunday evening released on NT$200,000 bail, Chief Prosecutor Chen Ying-chen (陳映蓁), who is leading the investigation, told the Central News Agency.
Photo: CNA
Su is also restricted to her residence, Chen said.
The four bodies have been examined and returned to the families, and a task force of prosecutors has been formed to investigate the case further, Chen said.
The outing on Saturday was organized by Tian Da Local Nature Co, with people registering for the trip on the Nature Joy Camp’s Facebook page.
The group of 16 adults and 15 children, led by Su, originally set out for the Hubaotan Old Trail (虎豹潭古道) in New Taipei’s Shuangxi District (雙溪) before turning back due to heavy rain.
As the group attempted to cross the Beishi River via a check dam on their way back, two adults and four children were swept into the water.
The check dam is not on a designated walking route and does not have safety features, such as railings.
As of Monday morning, the bodies of two adults and two children had been found, while the search continues for two children aged eight and 15.
In addition to Su, who is a company shareholder, the company chairman, surnamed Chang (張), and another shareholder, surnamed Tu (涂), have been questioned by police.
The case is being investigated by the Keelung District Prosecutors’ Office as Shuangxi, where the accident occurred, falls under the office’s jurisdiction.
