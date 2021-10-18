WEATHER
Warmer weather to return
Warmer weather is expected to return today as seasonal winds weaken, the Central Weather Bureau forecast. Yesterday, most of the weather stations north of Tainan recorded their lowest temperatures since the beginning of autumn, bureau forecaster Hsu Chung-yi (徐仲毅) said. Among the lows recorded were 18.7°C in Taoyuan, 19.6°C in Yilan County and 22.1°C in Taipei, Hsu added. The northeasterly winds are to begin to weaken this morning, sending temperatures back up, the bureau said, adding that eastern Taiwan and coastal areas near Keelung would still see rain, but most parts of the nation would have cloudy to sunny skies through Thursday.
LEISURE
Hotspots for elderly named
An article on Friday in the magazine Fifty Plus named Taipei, New Taipei City, Taichung and Chiayi City, as well as Yilan and Hualien counties, as “five star” locations for older people this year. The magazine said that it used 10 indices compiled by the WHO — such as the friendliness of public transportation workers, social participation and happiness with medical services — to rate local destinations. Taipei, New Taipei City and Taichung scored high on ease of walking, accessibility of public spaces and buildings for those with physical ailments, ease of access by public transportation and convenience of travel for older people, the magazine said. Yilan and Hualien counties scored high on air quality, availability of leisure and sports activities, and presence of volunteer assistance, it said, adding that Chiayi City was named a role model for cities seeking to become friendlier to older people.
TOURISM
Alishan train tours fall colors
A limited number of scenic tours to the Alishan National Forest Recreation Area by train are to be offered in December so that riders can view the fall colors of the maple trees, the organizers said on Tuesday last week. With the COVID-19 situation easing in Taiwan, the century-old steam locomotive on the Alishan Forest Railway is to resume service for six days in December, they said. The tours are to take place on Dec. 13 and 14, Dec. 20 and 21, and Dec. 27 and 28, with amateur photographer Huang Yuan-ming (黃源明) serving as tour guide, the Alishan Forest Railway and Cultural Heritage Office said. Ticket sales for the Alishan railway tours are to open online on Nov. 29 at 10am, they said, adding that each tour would be limited to 60 people.
SOCIETY
Taipei schools lacking pets
Of the nation’s six special municipalities, Taipei has the lowest participation rate of schools adopting stray cats and dogs as school pets, Taipei City Councilor Pan Hwai-tzong (潘懷宗) said. Only 12, or 0.52 percent, of the city’s public schools have taken in strays, he said, adding that it is the fourth consecutive year that Taipei lagged behind the other special municipalities in participating in an adoption program promoted by the Ministry of Education. Aside from reducing the pressure on animal shelters, adopting stray cats and dogs as school pets could give students a better appreciation for animal life, he said. Taipei Animal Protection Office Director Sung Nien-chieh (宋念潔) acknowledged difficulties in implementing the program, as consent must be given not only by the school, but also by its parent association. However, Sung said that the adoption rate has improved over the years and the office would present a full report in three months.
‘SMEAR CAMPAIGN’: The ‘Global Times’ accused the DPP of offering politicians in Somaliland bribes and promoting Taiwanese independence by funding US think tanks The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday denounced China’s Global Times for disseminating disinformation about Taiwan, after the Chinese state-run newspaper claimed that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has been bribing Somaliland politicians. Taiwan in August last year inaugurated the Taiwan Representative Office in the Republic of Somaliland, which is the nation’s only representative office whose title uses just the name “Taiwan.” The East African country also established a representative office in Taipei, despite the absence of formal diplomatic relations. The Chinese-language Global Times on Monday accused the DPP of offering Somaliland politicians and their families considerable bribes, citing anonymous sources. The International Cooperation
Phase 2 clinical trial results of the Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp’s COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday were published on the Web site of The Lancet: Respiratory Medicine, in an early preview before publication. The study paves the way for other nations to issue emergency use authorizations or produce the Medigen vaccine, given The Lancet’s credibility as a highly respected medical journal with a rigorous peer-review process, Medigen’s international affairs director Lien Chia-en (連加恩) said. Lien said that the study is important as it proposes methods for converting international units for efficacy comparisons. The methods have been used for correlating the efficacy of hepatitis B
Ambassador Theaters on Tuesday announced that its Breeze Center cinemas in Taipei’s Songshan District (松山) would close late this month after screening thousands of major Hollywood movies and local favorites over two decades. Ambassador Theaters, one of the largest cinema chain operators in Taiwan, said that Oct. 25 would be the last day the Breeze Center cinemas screen movies, adding that its lease expires on that day. “We sincerely appreciate the support and recognition from audiences in Taipei over the past 20 years,” the company said. “We look forward to seeing you again in the future.” The cinemas started operating in 2001, upon
BUMPING AROUND: A total of 143 people sustained fall injuries at MRT stations or inside trains over eight months, with a majority caused by ‘distracted walking’ Taipei Rapid Transit Corp yesterday urged people to avoid looking at their phones when walking, saying 73 cases of “distracted walking injuries” had occurred in the Taipei Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) system from January to August. As the local COVID-19 situation has been brought under control, passenger traffic has been increasing, reaching about 1.5 million rides per day last month, the company said. However, many passengers have been looking at their phones as they walk through MRT stations, which can lead to collisions with other passengers or injury from falling down stairs. A total of 143 people sustained fall injuries at MRT stations