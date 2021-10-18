Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





WEATHER

Warmer weather to return

Warmer weather is expected to return today as seasonal winds weaken, the Central Weather Bureau forecast. Yesterday, most of the weather stations north of Tainan recorded their lowest temperatures since the beginning of autumn, bureau forecaster Hsu Chung-yi (徐仲毅) said. Among the lows recorded were 18.7°C in Taoyuan, 19.6°C in Yilan County and 22.1°C in Taipei, Hsu added. The northeasterly winds are to begin to weaken this morning, sending temperatures back up, the bureau said, adding that eastern Taiwan and coastal areas near Keelung would still see rain, but most parts of the nation would have cloudy to sunny skies through Thursday.

LEISURE

Hotspots for elderly named

An article on Friday in the magazine Fifty Plus named Taipei, New Taipei City, Taichung and Chiayi City, as well as Yilan and Hualien counties, as “five star” locations for older people this year. The magazine said that it used 10 indices compiled by the WHO — such as the friendliness of public transportation workers, social participation and happiness with medical services — to rate local destinations. Taipei, New Taipei City and Taichung scored high on ease of walking, accessibility of public spaces and buildings for those with physical ailments, ease of access by public transportation and convenience of travel for older people, the magazine said. Yilan and Hualien counties scored high on air quality, availability of leisure and sports activities, and presence of volunteer assistance, it said, adding that Chiayi City was named a role model for cities seeking to become friendlier to older people.

TOURISM

Alishan train tours fall colors

A limited number of scenic tours to the Alishan National Forest Recreation Area by train are to be offered in December so that riders can view the fall colors of the maple trees, the organizers said on Tuesday last week. With the COVID-19 situation easing in Taiwan, the century-old steam locomotive on the Alishan Forest Railway is to resume service for six days in December, they said. The tours are to take place on Dec. 13 and 14, Dec. 20 and 21, and Dec. 27 and 28, with amateur photographer Huang Yuan-ming (黃源明) serving as tour guide, the Alishan Forest Railway and Cultural Heritage Office said. Ticket sales for the Alishan railway tours are to open online on Nov. 29 at 10am, they said, adding that each tour would be limited to 60 people.

SOCIETY

Taipei schools lacking pets

Of the nation’s six special municipalities, Taipei has the lowest participation rate of schools adopting stray cats and dogs as school pets, Taipei City Councilor Pan Hwai-tzong (潘懷宗) said. Only 12, or 0.52 percent, of the city’s public schools have taken in strays, he said, adding that it is the fourth consecutive year that Taipei lagged behind the other special municipalities in participating in an adoption program promoted by the Ministry of Education. Aside from reducing the pressure on animal shelters, adopting stray cats and dogs as school pets could give students a better appreciation for animal life, he said. Taipei Animal Protection Office Director Sung Nien-chieh (宋念潔) acknowledged difficulties in implementing the program, as consent must be given not only by the school, but also by its parent association. However, Sung said that the adoption rate has improved over the years and the office would present a full report in three months.