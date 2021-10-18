Changhua County prosecutors on Saturday detained the convener of the 76 Monks volunteer funeral services group on suspicion of murder after a woman he allegedly assaulted on Friday died in hospital.
The woman was an employee at a funeral parlor operated by the suspect, Chen Hsiu-chiang (陳修將), and the pair were thought to have been involved in an extramarital affair, investigators said.
Chen, who has denied murdering the woman, is being held without means of communication and is to be charged pending further investigation.
Chen and the woman were staying at a hotel, he told police, adding that he returned to the hotel room after going outside on Friday morning to find the woman unresponsive.
He drove the woman to Changhua Hospital, where attempts to resuscitate her failed.
Medical staff notified police after finding bruises on the woman’s body, and blood stains around her mouth and nose.
Hospital staff said that the nature of the woman’s injuries was consistent with assault.
An autopsy showed that the victim died of a subdural hematoma due to brain injury, prosecutors said, adding that Chen might have pulled her by the hair and slammed her head into a hard surface.
During questioning on Friday, Chen allegedly told prosecutors that he had beaten the woman.
Prosecutors asked the Changhua District Court to hold Chen in custody on suspicion of murder, and the request was granted on Saturday morning.
The 76 Monks nonprofit organization was formed by funeral professionals to provide volunteer embalming services.
It has assisted after many disasters, such as the Taroko Express derailment in Hualien County in April, the Kaohsiung gas explosions in 2014 and the TransAsia Airways Flight GE222 crash in Penghu County the same year.
‘SMEAR CAMPAIGN’: The ‘Global Times’ accused the DPP of offering politicians in Somaliland bribes and promoting Taiwanese independence by funding US think tanks The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday denounced China’s Global Times for disseminating disinformation about Taiwan, after the Chinese state-run newspaper claimed that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has been bribing Somaliland politicians. Taiwan in August last year inaugurated the Taiwan Representative Office in the Republic of Somaliland, which is the nation’s only representative office whose title uses just the name “Taiwan.” The East African country also established a representative office in Taipei, despite the absence of formal diplomatic relations. The Chinese-language Global Times on Monday accused the DPP of offering Somaliland politicians and their families considerable bribes, citing anonymous sources. The International Cooperation
Phase 2 clinical trial results of the Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp’s COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday were published on the Web site of The Lancet: Respiratory Medicine, in an early preview before publication. The study paves the way for other nations to issue emergency use authorizations or produce the Medigen vaccine, given The Lancet’s credibility as a highly respected medical journal with a rigorous peer-review process, Medigen’s international affairs director Lien Chia-en (連加恩) said. Lien said that the study is important as it proposes methods for converting international units for efficacy comparisons. The methods have been used for correlating the efficacy of hepatitis B
Ambassador Theaters on Tuesday announced that its Breeze Center cinemas in Taipei’s Songshan District (松山) would close late this month after screening thousands of major Hollywood movies and local favorites over two decades. Ambassador Theaters, one of the largest cinema chain operators in Taiwan, said that Oct. 25 would be the last day the Breeze Center cinemas screen movies, adding that its lease expires on that day. “We sincerely appreciate the support and recognition from audiences in Taipei over the past 20 years,” the company said. “We look forward to seeing you again in the future.” The cinemas started operating in 2001, upon
BUMPING AROUND: A total of 143 people sustained fall injuries at MRT stations or inside trains over eight months, with a majority caused by ‘distracted walking’ Taipei Rapid Transit Corp yesterday urged people to avoid looking at their phones when walking, saying 73 cases of “distracted walking injuries” had occurred in the Taipei Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) system from January to August. As the local COVID-19 situation has been brought under control, passenger traffic has been increasing, reaching about 1.5 million rides per day last month, the company said. However, many passengers have been looking at their phones as they walk through MRT stations, which can lead to collisions with other passengers or injury from falling down stairs. A total of 143 people sustained fall injuries at MRT stations