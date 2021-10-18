76 Monks’ Chen held for murder

Staff writer, with CNA





Changhua County prosecutors on Saturday detained the convener of the 76 Monks volunteer funeral services group on suspicion of murder after a woman he allegedly assaulted on Friday died in hospital.

The woman was an employee at a funeral parlor operated by the suspect, Chen Hsiu-chiang (陳修將), and the pair were thought to have been involved in an extramarital affair, investigators said.

Chen, who has denied murdering the woman, is being held without means of communication and is to be charged pending further investigation.

Chen and the woman were staying at a hotel, he told police, adding that he returned to the hotel room after going outside on Friday morning to find the woman unresponsive.

He drove the woman to Changhua Hospital, where attempts to resuscitate her failed.

Medical staff notified police after finding bruises on the woman’s body, and blood stains around her mouth and nose.

Hospital staff said that the nature of the woman’s injuries was consistent with assault.

An autopsy showed that the victim died of a subdural hematoma due to brain injury, prosecutors said, adding that Chen might have pulled her by the hair and slammed her head into a hard surface.

During questioning on Friday, Chen allegedly told prosecutors that he had beaten the woman.

Prosecutors asked the Changhua District Court to hold Chen in custody on suspicion of murder, and the request was granted on Saturday morning.

The 76 Monks nonprofit organization was formed by funeral professionals to provide volunteer embalming services.

It has assisted after many disasters, such as the Taroko Express derailment in Hualien County in April, the Kaohsiung gas explosions in 2014 and the TransAsia Airways Flight GE222 crash in Penghu County the same year.