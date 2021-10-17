Six missing after falling into river

Staff Writer, with CNA





Rescue efforts continued last night after several people had reportedly fallen into the Beishi River (北勢溪) in New Taipei City’s Hubaotan (虎豹潭) area.

At press time, two adults and four children remained missing, the New Taipei City Fire Department said.

The six were part of a group of naturalists organized by a local community, department officials said.

The group departed from the Hubaotan Old Trail (虎豹潭古道) in the afternoon and was on the way back when a downpour started, officials quoted the group’s leader, a teacher surnamed Su (蘇), as saying.

Seven participants fell into the river, they quoted Su as saying.

A nine-year-old girl who had fallen into the river was later located, but six people remained missing, the officials said.

Executive Yuan spokesman Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) said that Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) has been briefed by New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) and has instructed an all-out search-and-rescue effort.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), who attended an event in the city last night, also ordered a rescue effort upon learning of the incident.