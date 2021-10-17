TTY Biopharm executives released after questioning

INSIDER TRADING ALLEGED: A raid on homes and offices led to questioning of 26 people, 15 of whom were released on bail

By Wen Yu-te and Jason Pan / Staff reporters, with CNA





A TTY Biopharm Co top executive accused of insider trading was yesterday released on NT$3 million (US$107,040) bail, prosecutors said.

Robbin Shih (施俊良), general manager of the Taipei-based drug maker, was among 26 people questioned by investigators on Friday after raids on nearly 30 locations, including TTY Biopharm’s offices and executives’ homes.

Fifteen of the people were released on bail, including Shih and Allen Chu (屈至源), head of TTY Biopharm’s intensive care business unit. Chu posted bail of NT$2 million. The others were released without conditions imposed on them.

Chen Yen-chang (陳彥章), head prosecutor of the Taipei Shilin District (士林) Prosecutors’ Office, said an investigation was launched into the company in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Act (證券交易法) after receiving tip-offs of alleged irregular transactions of TTY Biopharm shares involving relatives and friends of Shih and other executives last year.

The company on Oct. 12 last year announced that it had gained authorization to sell BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine in Taiwan, pending Food and Drug Administration approval. TTY Biopharm said it would be able to purchase 30 million doses of the BioNTech vaccine.

Evidence suggests that at the time of the announcement, company executives and employees had already bought large volumes of TTY Biopharm shares, causing the price to surge, prosecutors said.

A few weeks later, the company issued a release stating that the deal was off, while company executives and employees appeared to have advance knowledge of the news and sold their shares, prosecutors added.

An investigation confirmed that large fluctuations in the company’s share price coincided with the announcements, they said.

TTY Biopharma chairman Lin Chuan (林全), who is a former premier and finance minister, on Friday released a statement saying the company would cooperate fully with the investigation and punish any employees found to have engaged in insider trading.