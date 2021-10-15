The Future Tech exposition on its first day yesterday highlighted space technology, digital transformation and other trends with US, Czech and Lithuanian representatives scheduled to give speeches at today’s event in Taipei.
As part of the Taiwan Innotech Expo, Future Tech’s in-person events are held at the Taipei World Trade Center until tomorrow, while online events are to continue until Saturday next week.
An online forum on trends in the global space industry is to be held today, featuring several renowned experts.
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson is slated to talk about prospects of crewed space missions in the next decade, while Lithuanian Minister of Economy and Innovation Ausrine Armonaite, Kacific Broadband Satellites Group CEO and founder Christian Patouraux, Czech Space Alliance president Petr Bares and Zdenek Nemecek, a professor at Charles University in Prague, are also to address the forum, the expo’s organizers wrote on Facebook.
National Central University (NCU) is to showcase research results that won Future Tech Awards, including a K/Ka-band communications payload designed for low-Earth-orbit cubesats.
The payload features a software-defined radio platform that would make multimode communication experiments possible that are not limited to ready-made hardware, said Chen Yih-min (陳逸民), an associate professor in NCU’s Department of Communication Engineering.
The payload is to be installed on a cubesat developed by NCU Department of Space Science and Engineering chair Chao Chi-kuang (趙吉光), Chen said.
Chen said that this is the first time he has contributed to the space industry.
The cubesat is scheduled to be launched at the end of next year and would be the first of a cubesat series dubbed “Pearl,” which would focus on low-Earth-orbit communications, Chao said.
Meanwhile, the space science department is partnering with Japanese company Space BD to prepare for an international mission to the moon in 2023.
Loren Chang (張起維), a professor in the department, said that the mission would be an opportunity for the university to send its research instruments to space.
The joint venture is planning to equip the mission with a space radiation meter and an onboard computer, Chang said.
