In case Taiwan is attacked, the military will defend the nation and not stand by like “plastic toys,” Minister of National Defense Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) said yesterday at a meeting of the legislature’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee.
Chiu was responding to Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) asking him to clarify his remark last week that “the military holds to the principle that we will not fire the first shot.”
Wang asked Chiu whether he meant what he said literally or that Taiwan would not start a war.
Photo: CNA
“The Republic of China will not start a war,” Chiu said, but added that if the enemy were to invade Taiwan, the military would defend the country.
Dismissing critics’ warnings about any war being Taiwan’s first and last, Chiu said that if there was a war, “its conclusion cannot be determined unilaterally.”
The military is not “a collection of plastic toys” and will take action if the ministry thinks there is a threat of invasion, he said, while stressing that the military’s principle is never to start a war.
Chiu also addressed Beijing’s remarks on Wednesday that China’s increased military exercises near Taiwan target only those seeking independence, saying that war has no regard for political affiliation.
“Bullets do not discriminate based on what color [which political party] you are affiliated with once war breaks out,” Chiu told reporters on the sidelines of the legislative committee session.
It is the military’s duty to protect all Taiwanese against threats to national security, he added.
Chiu was responding to comments by China’s Taiwan Affairs Office spokesman Ma Xiaoguang (馬曉光), who said that the Chinese military’s exercises were aimed at separatist activities and “interference by external forces.”
The armed forces will safeguard the nation to make sure people could live their lives in a free and democratic environment, he said.
A total of 150 Chinese warplanes entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone in the first five days of this month, including 56 planes on Tuesday last week, the largest incursion in a single day since the military began releasing data on such incidents in September last year.
Chiu also presented a report on the military’s response to intensified cross-strait tensions, saying that it has beefed up its joint intelligence collection and emergency response capabilities through increased exercises.
This would ensure that the armed forces can monitor the latest situation in the Taiwan Strait, and make immediate and appropriate responses, he said.
A new course teaching military personnel how to combat cognitive warfare by China was introduced in July. It covers handling displays of force and the sharing of disinformation with the aim to influence individual and group beliefs and behaviors to favor an aggressor’s tactical or strategic objectives.
The new course will be expanded to all field units as part of their routine political warfare training, Chiu said in the report.
‘SMEAR CAMPAIGN’: The ‘Global Times’ accused the DPP of offering politicians in Somaliland bribes and promoting Taiwanese independence by funding US think tanks The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday denounced China’s Global Times for disseminating disinformation about Taiwan, after the Chinese state-run newspaper claimed that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has been bribing Somaliland politicians. Taiwan in August last year inaugurated the Taiwan Representative Office in the Republic of Somaliland, which is the nation’s only representative office whose title uses just the name “Taiwan.” The East African country also established a representative office in Taipei, despite the absence of formal diplomatic relations. The Chinese-language Global Times on Monday accused the DPP of offering Somaliland politicians and their families considerable bribes, citing anonymous sources. The International Cooperation
The US on Thursday reiterated that its “one China” policy is guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, the Three Joint Communiques and the “six assurances.” At a press briefing, US Department of State spokesman Ned Price said that is what US President Joe Biden meant when he said earlier this week that the US and China have agreed to abide by the “Taiwan agreement.” Price said that Biden and the department have been “clear and consistent that our policy for some four decades now that ... our ‘one China’ policy has been guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, by the Three Joint
Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) yesterday in his Double Ten National Day message accused the Democratic Progressive Party government of inciting fear and anti-China sentiment, while making an appeal to Beijing to accept Taiwan’s existence. After attending the morning celebrations outside the Presidential Office Building in Taipei, Ko, who is chairman of the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP), wrote on Facebook a “happy birthday” message to the Republic of China (ROC) in which he reflected on the nation’s values, and condemned partisan politics and Chinese aggression. In the 110 years since Sun Yat-sen (孫逸仙) founded Asia’s first democratic republic, the ROC on Taiwan
NO ‘PRESSURE’: Alain Richard said he does not fear retaliation over their visit to Taiwan, adding that the trip does not contradict French policy France has offered Taiwan military equipment maintenance services, but it cannot reveal details, French Senator Alain Richard said in Taipei yesterday. A delegation led by the senior senator, who is also a former defense minister, arrived in Taiwan on Wednesday and is scheduled to leave tomorrow night. Other delegation members include French senators Max Brisson, Else Joseph and Olivier Cadic. The delegation on Wednesday visited the Hsinchu Air Base to see French-made Mirage 2000 jets stationed there, before meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Thursday, a source familiar with the matter told the Taipei Times. Richard and other delegation members did not