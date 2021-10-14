From this week, there are to be drawings for secondary vouchers issued by government agencies.
Except for those who sign up for the Ministry of Economic Affair’s “foodie” voucher before Oct. 29, all of the secondary vouchers — the “Arts FUN Go” voucher valued at NT$600, the “agritourism” voucher valued at NT$888, the “Hakka tourism” voucher valued at NT$500, the “national travel” voucher valued at NT$1,000, the “sports” voucher valued at NT$500, local creative industry vouchers valued at NT$500 and Aboriginal vouchers valued at NT$1,000 — are to be drawn over the next month.
EIGHT CATEGORIES
While there are eight categories of secondary vouchers, people can only win a drawing in one category per week, Executive Yuan officials have said, adding that if people win two drawings in the same week, they must accept the first drawing.
For example, if someone has a national identification number or Alien Resident Certificate (ARC) number that ends in 58, and 58 is a winning number for both the national travel and the Aboriginal vouchers, the person would only receive the national travel voucher, as that drawing came first, the official said.
FIRST WIN COUNTS
People can only win in a category once, the official Web site says, adding that if people win more than one drawing in a category, only the first counts.
When the last two or three numbers of their national identification number or their ARC number match the last two or three numbers on the voucher, the person is a “winner,” the Web site says.
In related news, some people who signed up for the digital version of the Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers have complained that the paper vouchers “are better in every way,” as the paper version is eligible for more discounts.
Others have said that the digital version is too restrictive in its use.
PETITION
Internet users have initiated a petition on the Ministry of Economic Affairs’ Web site to unlink their vouchers from their credit card or mobile payment platform.
Executive Yuan spokesman Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) said that the Executive Yuan clearly stated that once people linked the digital vouchers, the pairings could not be undone.
The Executive Yuan had to calculate the number of people were willing to link the vouchers to their credit card or payment platform before deciding how many paper vouchers to print, Lo added.
Governmental policy should not change on a whim, Lo said, adding that the government would only take such an action in the case of a “special consideration.”
