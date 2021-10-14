The Taiwan Railways Administration’s (TRA) Employee Welfare Committee yesterday signed a contract with Medlight Group to restore the agency’s old employee dormitories in Taipei and turn the area into a cultural park, which is to open in 2025.
Located between Bade Road and Changan E Road, the dormitories, which were built during the Japanese colonial era, have a total floor area of 3,910m2 and were designated historic buildings by the Taipei Department of Cultural Affairs in 2007.
Medlight has since 1999 been managing the shopping area at National Taiwan University Hospital’s Outpatient Department building, which was built in 1921, group chairman Lai Tiao-yuan (賴調元) said at the signing ceremony.
Photo courtesy of Taiwan Railways Administration
It has renovated, maintained and managed the shopping area based on the Cultural Heritage Preservation Act (文化資產保存法), Lai said.
“People will not feel the history of the dormitories if we turn them into completely new buildings, but they will not be able to imagine what the future of these buildings could be like if the current exterior is retained,” Lai said. “Our restoration will ensure that businessowners and visitors to the cultural park will feel a connection to these historic buildings.”
The planned cultural park, along with the Huashan 1914 Creative Park, Taipei Brewery and houses used by US officials when Taiwan was still under the US’ aid, can collectively form a large tourist attraction, Lai said.
The group plans to have hotels, bookstores and performing arts venues at the park, it said, adding that an exhibition room would showcase the history of the dormitories.
The dormitories were built during the Japanese Showa era and later used by TRA workers, the committee said.
Medlight is planning to spend NT$300 million (US$10.66 million) to restore the dormitories, with the project scheduled to be completed by 2025, the committee said.
The US on Thursday reiterated that its “one China” policy is guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, the Three Joint Communiques and the “six assurances.” At a press briefing, US Department of State spokesman Ned Price said that is what US President Joe Biden meant when he said earlier this week that the US and China have agreed to abide by the “Taiwan agreement.” Price said that Biden and the department have been “clear and consistent that our policy for some four decades now that ... our ‘one China’ policy has been guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, by the Three Joint
FIRST STRIKE: Clinging to the principle of avoiding firing the first shot has rendered the military ineffective and cowardly in the face of Chinese aggression, Holmes Liao said The military should reconsider its policy of refraining from launching a first strike in the face of increasing Chinese aggression, former National Defense University distinguished lecturer Holmes Liao (廖宏祥) said yesterday. A total of 150 Chinese warplanes entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone in the first five days of this month, Ministry of National Defense data showed. Asked about the guiding principle in the military’s response to Chinese aggression, Minister of National Defense Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) told lawmakers on Wednesday: “The military holds to the principle that we will not fire the first shot.” Liao said that President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) directive
Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) yesterday in his Double Ten National Day message accused the Democratic Progressive Party government of inciting fear and anti-China sentiment, while making an appeal to Beijing to accept Taiwan’s existence. After attending the morning celebrations outside the Presidential Office Building in Taipei, Ko, who is chairman of the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP), wrote on Facebook a “happy birthday” message to the Republic of China (ROC) in which he reflected on the nation’s values, and condemned partisan politics and Chinese aggression. In the 110 years since Sun Yat-sen (孫逸仙) founded Asia’s first democratic republic, the ROC on Taiwan
NO ‘PRESSURE’: Alain Richard said he does not fear retaliation over their visit to Taiwan, adding that the trip does not contradict French policy France has offered Taiwan military equipment maintenance services, but it cannot reveal details, French Senator Alain Richard said in Taipei yesterday. A delegation led by the senior senator, who is also a former defense minister, arrived in Taiwan on Wednesday and is scheduled to leave tomorrow night. Other delegation members include French senators Max Brisson, Else Joseph and Olivier Cadic. The delegation on Wednesday visited the Hsinchu Air Base to see French-made Mirage 2000 jets stationed there, before meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Thursday, a source familiar with the matter told the Taipei Times. Richard and other delegation members did not