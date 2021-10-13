A 200kg shipment of cheese powder imported from South Korea was recently seized at the border, after it was found to contain a prohibited sweetener, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said yesterday.
The South Korean cheese powder, imported by Taipei-based Zhen Mei Wei International Food Co, contained 0.45 grams per kilogram of a steviol glycoside sweetener, the FDA said.
Taiwan permits the use of steviol glycosides as a sweetener in certain foods and beverages such as preserved fruit, ice cream, chewing gum and soft drinks, but not in cheese powder, FDA division head Chen Ching-yu (陳慶裕) said.
The cheese powder was among 11 imported products that were not allowed to clear customs recently because they were found to contain banned substances or excessive levels of additives, he said.
The products, including banana ketchup from the Philippines, chickpeas from the US and beef from Nicaragua, would either be destroyed or returned to the country of origin, Chen said.
The importer of the cheese powder is also the agent for the South Korean fried chicken brand NeNe Chicken in Taiwan.
‘YUN FENG’: The defense ministry for the first time confirmed that it is developing a missile that could reportedly strike land-based targets inside China The Chinese military’s record number of incursions into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) has undermined peace in the region, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday, warning Beijing against further actions that could accidentally spark conflict across the Taiwan Strait. “Chinese aggression has severely undermined regional peace and stability,” Tsai said at the weekly meeting of the Democratic Progressive Party’s Central Standing Committee. “Beijing must refrain from going too far and accidentally sparking conflict across the Strait.” A total of 149 Chinese aircraft entered Taiwan’s ADIZ over four days — 38 on Friday, 39 on Saturday, 16 on Sunday and 56 on
The US on Thursday reiterated that its “one China” policy is guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, the Three Joint Communiques and the “six assurances.” At a press briefing, US Department of State spokesman Ned Price said that is what US President Joe Biden meant when he said earlier this week that the US and China have agreed to abide by the “Taiwan agreement.” Price said that Biden and the department have been “clear and consistent that our policy for some four decades now that ... our ‘one China’ policy has been guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, by the Three Joint
FIRST STRIKE: Clinging to the principle of avoiding firing the first shot has rendered the military ineffective and cowardly in the face of Chinese aggression, Holmes Liao said The military should reconsider its policy of refraining from launching a first strike in the face of increasing Chinese aggression, former National Defense University distinguished lecturer Holmes Liao (廖宏祥) said yesterday. A total of 150 Chinese warplanes entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone in the first five days of this month, Ministry of National Defense data showed. Asked about the guiding principle in the military’s response to Chinese aggression, Minister of National Defense Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) told lawmakers on Wednesday: “The military holds to the principle that we will not fire the first shot.” Liao said that President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) directive
The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus yesterday accused President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) of caving in to the US’ demand that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) hand over confidential information. The US Department of Commerce on Sept. 23 asked US and foreign semiconductor companies, including TSMC and South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co, to provide information on chip inventory and sales within the next 45 days, media reports said. US President Joe Biden’s administration is considering invoking the Defense Production Act to force companies to provide the information, the reports said. US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo was cited by Reuters as saying that