Minister says army chief in the US for annual exchange

Staff writer, with CNA





Minister of National Defense Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) yesterday confirmed a news report that Taiwan’s army chief is in the US as part of an annual exchange program between the two sides’ militaries.

Chiu confirmed a Chinese-language report published yesterday saying that Army General Hsu Yen-pu (徐衍璞) was in Washington to attend the Association of the US Army’s (AUSA) annual meeting.

The United Daily News reported that Hsu, leading a delegation of eight senior army officials, left Taipei on Saturday to attend the meeting, which started on Monday and runs through today.

From left, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu, Premier Su Tseng-chang and Minister of National Defense Chiu Kuo-cheng take part in a question-and-answer session at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

The AUSA Web site describes the meeting as the largest land power exposition and professional development forum in North America, which highlights the capabilities of organizations and presents a wide range of industry products and services.

The meeting also features panel discussions and seminars on pertinent military and national security subjects, the Web site says.

Chiu told reporters in Taipei that Hsu’s visit is part of a regular exchange between the two sides that occurs every year.

He said he was informed of the trip beforehand and described it as necessary for bilateral exchanges, without elaborating.

Hsu and his delegation would also visit Hawaii to attend a year-end meeting with senior US Army officials before returning to Taiwan, the newspaper reported.

The officials are to meet with US Army Pacific Commanding General Charles Flynn and US Indo-Pacific Command Commander John Christopher Aquilino to discuss details related to military exchange programs next year, it said.