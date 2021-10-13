Storm causes thousands to miss voucher appointments

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





A total of 11,500 people need to rebook their appointment to collect their Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers from post offices after heavy rain brought by Tropical Storm Kompasu caused four county governments to cancel work and school yesterday, Chunghwa Post said.

Post offices in Hualien, Kinmen and Lienchiang counties as well as Taoyuan’s Fusing District (復興) were closed, it said.

As a result, 9,000 people in Hualien and 2,500 people in Kinmen, Lienchiang and Fusing District need to make another appointment to pick up their vouchers.

People collect Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers at a post office in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

Nearly 54,000 people asked to collect their vouchers at 168 post office branches in Taipei on Monday, the first day that they could be collected, Taipei Beimen Post Office spokesperson Chiang Ching-sing (江慶星) said.

“The post office usually opens at 8:30am, but we opened at 8:15am so that people could quickly get the vouchers and leave,” Chiang said.

On average, people can obtain their vouchers in about 20 to 30 seconds, Chiang said, adding that the postal company had carefully planned the voucher collections, and recruited volunteers and administrative personnel to facilitate the process.

“We have asked all branch office managers to assist as much as possible elderly people and the physically challenged who do not make an appointment prior to their arrival. It would be better if they do not have to come to the post office a second time,” he said.

A woman surnamed Hsiao (蕭), who lives in Keelung, arrived at Taipei Beimen Post Office at 7am to collect her vouchers.

“I don’t know much about using computers and mistakenly asked to pick up my vouchers at Beimen Post Office. I need to pick up vouchers for family members,” she said, adding that she planned to use her vouchers to buy a new refrigerator.