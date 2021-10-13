Donating Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers will help disadvantaged children and families who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Taiwan Fund for Children and Families said in a statement on Friday last week.
The fund offers support to about 48,000 children and adolescents from 28,000 families across the nation, the fund said.
Nearly 9,000 of these families have been struggling financially because of the outbreak, it said, citing statistics from the end of last month.
The pandemic has exacerbated their financial troubles and they need help, the fund said.
Social workers at the fund keep in touch with the families, and provide emergency relief and everyday supplies, as well as help to meet the educational needs, it said.
The fund is committed to alleviating the impact of the pandemic on families, it added.
With the launch of the Quintuple Stimulus Voucher program, people can consider donating them to the fund, the fund said, adding that this would aid its efforts to help children and families in need.
Donations of either printed or digital versions of the vouchers can be made online, by mail or in person at any of the fund’s branches across Taiwan through April 30 next year, it said.
Of the families supported by the fund, 64.8 percent are single-parent families and 11.19 percent are skipped-generation families, the fund said.
Seventeen percent of the families’ primary earners have temporary jobs and 20.3 percent of them work in the service industry, it said, adding that both groups are among the hardest hit by the pandemic.
It said that 61.5 percent of the families assisted by the fund have an average monthly income of less than NT$25,000.
The pandemic has brought challenges to the lives and education of children in many of the families, so people must help close the gap in aid, which is increasing, it said.
