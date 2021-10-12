Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislators yesterday called the response from China’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) to President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) Double Ten National Day speech “an absurdity within ... many absurdities.”
The office said that “Taiwan’s future shall be jointly decided by all of China’s citizens” in response to Tsai’s speech, which called for defending the nation’s sovereignty and democracy amid increasing military coercion from Beijing.
“This is an absurdity within the many absurdities of having to deal with China,” DPP Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) said.
Photo courtesy of Wang Ting-yu
“Have TAO officials gone insane? Chinese citizens cannot even decide their country’s future, yet they want to decide that of its neighbor, Taiwan,” he said.
“Chinese cannot even decide which official will be appointed as general secretary for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in their own cities,” he added. “People in China have no say in the political process; whatever the Chinese government’s policy is, the people must comply. Their government can even create suppression and violate the rights of lower socioeconomic groups, and people have no say in it.”
Wang said that it is the CCP and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) that make all the decisions in China.
“It is not like in Taiwan, where from a local neighborhood’s borough warden up to the nation’s president all public representatives are elected by the people, each citizen with one vote,” he said.
Another “absurdity” was that the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) “actually agree with China that Taiwan’s future shall be jointly decided with all the people in China.”
Wang said that as members of Ma’s family have US citizenship, it was “diabolical” that he would “demand that Taiwanese hand over the nation’s decisionmaking to the Chinese government.”
Fellow DPP Legislator Chen Ting-fei (陳亭妃) posted a message online calling the TAO statement “outrageous.”
“Taiwan’s future shall be decided by Taiwanese people. We are adamantly opposed to China’s attempt to annex Taiwan,” she said.
She said that as Taiwan and China each have their own constitutions, political systems and jurisdiction over the territories they control, “how can TAO official claim to have the power to decide for Taiwan?”
“China has never respected the people’s will in Taiwan, and they only think of themselves,” she said. “It’s like someone who first says he loves you, and wants you, but when you reject him, he goes and steals your identification card and papers to register for marriage. This is like a man who abuses his girlfriend and beats her up if he does not get his way. I do not believe there is real love in such a relationship.”
