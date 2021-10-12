Government lowers tourism target due to COVID-19 effects

Staff writer, with CNA





The Tourism Bureau has reduced the number of international tourists it aims to attract by 2030 from 20 million every year to 16.7 million, citing the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the travel industry.

The bureau in its 2019 Tourism Policy White Paper aimed to have 20 million international tourists and 240 million people engaging in domestic tours per year by 2030, when the output of the tourism industry was expected to reach NT$1.7 trillion (US$60.61 billion).

It had also set a goal of attracting 16 million international tourists per year by 2025.

A passenger holds a lunar new year-themed piece of calligraphy with the Chinese character for “happy” at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on Jan 24, 2019. Photo: CNA

However, the bureau said the goal for international visitors for 2030 has been reduced to a range of 15.2 million to 16.7 million per year, due to the pandemic’s effects on tourism.

The goal for the number people using domestic tours has been reduced to a range of 200 million to 215 million per year by 2030, the bureau said, adding that the industry’s output is now expected to reach NT$1.6 trillion to NT$1.9 trillion by that time.

The bureau has also changed its goals for 2025. The number of international visitors is now expected to be 11.86 million to 11.93 million, while the number of domestic travelers is forecast to be 175 million to 200 million.

The tourism industry’s output is expected to reach NT$821 billion to NT$882 billion, down from NT$1.25 trillion.

The bureau said the number of international visitors to Taiwan could rebound next year and the tourism market could return to full capacity by 2023.

The number of inbound travelers would not return to the 2019 level until 2024, the bureau said.

“Our priority now is to elevate the quality of domestic tours, which would facilitate change in the tourism industry in the post-pandemic era,” it said. “We will also adjust marketing strategies, depending on the status of the pandemic and border control measures.”